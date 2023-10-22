HCM City to pilot remote work for State workers

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are working on a plan to allow civil servants whose daily work does not involve meeting with people to work from home.

The municipal People's Committee has ordered the HCM City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) to develop a plan this year.

This is part of a project to optimise the city's civil service in the period of 2024-30 to better serve more than 10 million local residents and 300,000 enterprises.

The city will boost the application of advanced technologies and have certain civil servants work remotely on a pilot basis. They will be staff in charge of processing paperwork and not those who directly meet with people or businesses.

Previously, many State agencies in the city had already applied the work-from-home mode under COVID-19 restrictions.

By the end of last year, the city had a total of 19,059 State workers on its payrolls. There are currently no figures on how many of them hold positions applicable for remote work.

To build a team of professional staff, the city offers many solutions to improve the quality of recruitment, training and development of officials while continuing to build mechanisms and policies to attract high-quality human resources to work in State agencies.

The city also rotates staff, leaders, and managers at all grades by sending leaders and managers to the grassroots to train and create conditions for staff to develop their management skills comprehensively.

From 2024 to 2025, it targets to overcome the limitations and shortcomings of the civil service and its staff, with the aim for civil services to meet the new requirements of the city’s development during the 2025-30 period. — VNS