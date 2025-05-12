Party chief’s visit to Russia ushers in new phase of bilateral relations

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm successfully concluded his three-day official visit to the Russian Federation and attended the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War.

The visit, which included numerous activities and the signing of nearly 20 agreements, was truly a prominent political and cultural event in Moscow over the past several days.

Russian scholars and experts have hailed the significance of the State visit to Russia made by the Party leader.

Professor Vladimir Kolotov, head of the Department of History of Far Eastern Countries and director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute at Saint Petersburg State University, said the visit underscored Việt Nam’s consistent policy of independence and sovereignty – an achievement resulting from decades of struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination.

During the General Secretary's visit, ministries and departments from both countries signed nearly 20 cooperation documents.

Professor Kolotov highlighted an agreement to revive the nuclear power plant project in Việt Nam, calling it the beginning of a new era.

He emphasised that a modern, high-tech economy – Việt Nam’s aspiration – cannot do without energy.

An independent energy source, he said, would be a strong foundation for the country's development.

ASEAN Centre researcher and journalist from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency Elena Nikulina recalled that Việt Nam and Russia have shared a special, decades-long relationship.

The Russian people have always held deep affection for Việt Nam and closely follow its rapid development as it rises into the ranks of the world’s fastest-growing nations.

For many Russians, Lâm’s visit and participation in the 80th Victory Day celebrations carried deep significance.

Nikulina, visibly moved, said that the image of the General Secretary's wife placing her hand over her heart during the parade was deeply touching.

She recounted that her son-in-law, who has no connection to Việt Nam, exclaimed that the beauty of the General Secretary’s wife lit up the historic parade.

Following the talks between General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Vladimir Putin, the numerous key agreements – especially the possibility of Russia building Việt Nam’s first nuclear power plant, which would also be the first in Southeast Asia – garnered enthusiastic attention and support from the Russian public.

Nikulina said she believes that this visit will usher in a new phase of bilateral relations, with parallel growth in both economic and political cooperation.

Researchers are hopeful for scientific collaboration projects, while those in the cultural sector look forward to cultural exchange and cooperation programmes.

Chairman of the Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association Professor Vladimir Buianov expressed great joy in welcoming General Secretary Tô Lâm on his official visit to Russia and his attendance at the 80th Victory Day commemoration.

According to the politician, the inclusion of five Politburo members in the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation underscored the importance Việt Nam places on the visit and its relationship with Russia.

At the business forum, the Russia-Việt Nam and Việt Nam-Russia friendship associations exchanged cooperation agreements for the 2025–30 period.

Members of the Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association expressed their emotions upon seeing Việt Nam's top leader on the viewing platform during the May 9 parade.

Professor Buianov noted that the General Secretary's itinerary was dense, with dozens of meetings, participation in forums and discussions, meetings with leaders of major Russian political parties, inaugurations, the resumption of direct flights and discussions on various cooperation matters.

Almost no sector was left untouched during Lâm's meetings.

According to the professor, this confirms that the bilateral relationship is set to regain its dynamic pace. The visit will undoubtedly provide strong new momentum for the development of ties between the two countries. VNS