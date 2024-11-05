Training course opens for trade union cadres of Lao army

HÀ NỘI – The General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) opened a training course on trade union affairs for officers of the Lao People’s Army (LPA) in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Colonel Nguyễn Đình Đức, who is in charge of the trade union affairs division at the General Department of Politics, highlighted that with the close and loyal relationship between the two countries, trade union cadres and members of the two armies have long upheld and promoted the traditions of their nations and militaries.

With a sense of dedication and responsibility, they have carried out many practical and effective activities to contribute to the special friendship between the Vietnamese and Lao armies, he said.

Đức affirmed that this training course reflects the special attention from the two countries' ministries of national defence, as well as the solidarity between trade union members of the VPA and the LPA.

During the month-long course, participants will engage in field trips to learn experiences related to organisation models and trade union activities in certain units and enterprises in Việt Nam. They will also have a chance to visit some historical and cultural relics along with scenic spots.

The course is expected to help enrich their knowledge, skills, and expertise in the military trade union work, and grasp an insight into the history, culture, and people of Việt Nam and the VPA. VNS