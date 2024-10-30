PM’s official visit helps foster Việt Nam - Qatar relations: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — The official visit to Qatar by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính marks a shift toward stronger relations between the two countries, said Qatari Ambassador to Việt Nam Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel.

It takes place following the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations (1993–2023), the diplomat told the press, noting progress in the relationship, with regular high-level delegation exchanges and visits, and the signing of many cooperation documents.

The two sides are expected to focus on cooperation in economy, investment, trade, the Halal industry, tourism, clean energy, and green growth, he said, emphasising the interest shown by Qatar’s leaders, particularly Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in enhancing the bilateral ties.

He said the two countries’ leaders shared a common vision and a desire to elevate the bilateral relations to a new height, aligning with the potential and position of each side.

During the visit, a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed, aiming to deepen the bilateral relationship and upgrade it to a higher level, he said, expressing his optimism that the relationship will enter a new era following the 30th anniversary.

Both sides are striving to enhance the bilateral relations across various spheres, including politics, economy, investment, labour, culture, tourism, and education, as well as green energy, digital transformation, and the Halal industry.

In recent years, they have signed numerous cooperation agreements and MoUs, and seen strides in the trade and investment ties, he said, citing statistics showing that the two-way trade reached 2.74 billion QAR (approximately US$754 million) in 2023, and 2.15 billion QAR in the first nine months of this year.

However, the bilateral trade and investment ties have yet to meet their expectations and potential, he pointed out.

The ambassador expressed his belief that this visit will significantly contribute to enhancing the bilateral cooperation, paving the way for a substantial increase in investment and trade in the future.

He admired Việt Nam's rapid development and spoke highly of its important role in the region.

The ambassador said he encourages Qatari companies and investment funds to step up their operations in Việt Nam, particularly in the areas of mutual interest such as oil and gas, infrastructure, and agriculture, along with emerging sectors like green technology, semiconductors, and electric vehicles.

He highlighted the important role of the private sector in fostering the bilateral ties, saying he believes Qatar will serve as a gateway for Việt Nam to the Middle East and North Africa, while Việt Nam can act as a bridge between Qatar and the Asia-Pacific.

According to the diplomat, Qatari companies and investors are eager to explore investment opportunities in Việt Nam across various fields, including agriculture, industry, tourism, real estate, and banking.

He called on Vietnamese companies and investors to participate in the Qatari market, where they can benefit from a favourable investment environment, preferential policies, and infrastructure supporting foreign investments in all sectors.

He pledged to do utmost to assist Qatari companies and investors in exploring the economic and investment prospects in the Southeast Asian nation, and facilitate connections between the private sectors of the two countries. — VNA/VNS