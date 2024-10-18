Việt Nam calls for increased budget for development

NEW YORK — Việt Nam underlined the need to further prioritise resources for development amid the slow progress of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the Administrative and Budgetary Committee of the 79th UN General Assembly’s meeting in New York on Thursday.

Addressing the event which focused on the UN budget for 2025, Minister Counsellor, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên said that Việt Nam supports measures to ensure the budget for the Development Account and Regular Programme of Technical Cooperation (RPTC) to support developing countries.

Việt Nam also supports the Secretary-General's efforts to reposition the UN development system, conduct a comprehensive review to improve its effectiveness and find solutions to ensure operational budgets for the Resident Coordinator system worldwide, he said.

Noting that budget liquidity difficulties have forced the UN to adopt measures to cut operating costs, the Vietnamese representative called on member countries to fully fulfil their obligations to contribute to the organisation's annual budget.

Although its financial obligations may increase significantly in the coming time due to national income growth, Việt Nam commits to making efforts to pay its annual contributions fully and on time, demonstrating the spirit of a responsible member of the UN and the international community, the diplomat stated.

Addressing the event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other countries affirmed the need to ensure the UN's budget to carry out its assigned tasks and plans, especially in the field of development.

In the context of the world facing many multidimensional challenges, the budget plan proposed by the Secretary-General for 2025 reflects the priority for reform goals to improve the effectiveness of UN operations in line with the major orientations outlined in the document of the Future Summit in September. — VNA/VNS