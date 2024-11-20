Party chief’s Malaysia visit to help boost already excellent bilateral ties: Malaysian diplomat

HÀ NỘI — The official visit to Malaysia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm from November 21-23 is highly significant in strengthening the already excellent ties between the two countries, according to Deputy Ambassador of Malaysia to Việt Nam Cik Aida Safura Niza Othman.

She told the press that last year, the two countries celebrated 50 years of their diplomatic relations, marked by the successful official visit to Việt Nam in July by Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The trip by the Vietnamese Party chief, to be made at the invitation of PM Anwar Ibrahim, reflects both countries' commitment to strengthening their ties.

Affirming that Việt Nam is an important partner of Malaysia, the diplomat expressed her hope that the visit will create momentum for bilateral collaboration in economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, green technology, information and communications technology, digital economy, culture, tourism and education, as well as regional collaboration, especially within the ASEAN framework.

Regarding the bilateral relations, the deputy ambassador stated that the Việt Nam-Malaysia Strategic Partnership has grown stronger since its establishment almost 10 years ago in 2015, and there is optimism in the positive direction it is taking.

In the economic field, Việt Nam is an important trade partner of Malaysia, while the latter is one of the former’s leading investors. There is tremendous potential to further expand the trade ties, especially in emerging sectors like digital economy, e-commerce, and sustainable energy, as both countries are committed to diversifying trade, moving beyond traditional goods into the areas with higher values like technology, and renewable energy, which will be the key to their future economic growth.

With regard to people-to-people exchange, she said there is a growing connection between the two countries' social organisations and people. Educational and cultural exchanges, as well as tourism links, continue to grow, helping to build a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other’s traditions. In addition, the two counries will continue to work closely together for a more cohesive and resilient ASEAN region.

Looking ahead, the future prospects for Malaysia-Việt Nam relations are extremely promising, and both are committed to building on this momentum, she added.

According to the diplomat, 2025 is a significant year for Việt Nam as it marks 30 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

“As for our hope for Việt Nam's contribution to Malaysia’s chairmanship, Việt Nam’s strategic position and active role in ASEAN will be essential as we work together to address challenges such as climate change, digital transformation, and regional security,” she stated.

The official also expressed her belief that Malaysia and Việt Nam, as close partners, can continue to work hand-in-hand in strengthening ASEAN’s global influence and ensuring the security, prosperity, and cohesion of the region. — VNS