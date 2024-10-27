Việt Nam, Malaysia hold great potential for trade, tourism cooperation: Malaysian expert

KUALA LUMPUR – There remains ample room for Malaysia and Việt Nam to promote their relations, Dr. Ei Sun Oh, Principal Adviser at the Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Kuala Lumpur after the official visit of the Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, to Việt Nam from October 22-25.

Oh, who is also Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stated that the two countries have great potential for cooperation, a point also noted by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn while hosting the Malaysian lower house speaker.

To enhance bilateral cooperation, the two nations should consider opening more direct flights connecting their popular destinations to boost bilateral trade and tourism, and deploying cruise ships connecting Vietnamese ports with Sabah.

In addition, Malaysia and Việt Nam should also strengthen cooperation in human resources training in areas where both have strengths and needs, such as science and technology, information technology, economics, and education management.

He proposed exploring ways to further integrate their electronics industries into global electronics supply chains to make progress in this high-value high-tech sector.

Regarding training cooperation, the expert said that Malaysia can learn from Vietnam’s experience in training in sciences and mathematics. Currently, many Vietnamese students are studying in Malaysia and the two countries need to find ways to attract more Malaysian students to Việt Nam, he added.

Assessing the Việt Nam-Malaysia relationship, Dr. Oh said that the two countries have always maintained and nurtured a peaceful, effective and prosperous relationship. They see great potential for expanding trade, including in the Halal sector. VNA/VNS