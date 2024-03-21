March 25, 1821: a milestone for the modern history of Greece

The Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Việt Nam, H.E. Georgios Stilianopoulos, writes about March 25, Greek National Day.

March 25 marks a milestone in my country's recent history. All Greeks, wherever they are, respectfully honour every year the heroic uprising of our nation that led to the termination of the over-four-centuries-long enslavement of our ancestors, to the Ottoman domination.

203 years ago, despite the numerical superiority of the enemy, the Greeks rose to obtain their long-awaited freedom.

The fiery longing for national sovereignty and independence, along with the strength of Hellenism that has never ceased to support the newly-established Greek state, have led through the centuries to the creation of the Modern Greek State, a democratic country with a noteworthy presence in the core of the European Union.

On the occasion of the celebration of this anniversary, it is my pleasure to partake with the readers of Việt Nam News an outline of the relations of our two nations that, even if geographically far from each other, have a lot more in common than one would think.

Let me first express my firm belief that the striving of peoples for national independence and peace has a timeless value, thus the heroic struggles of both the Vietnamese and Greek people make us feel closer to each other. The historical friendship between our peoples, based on solid foundations and common values in international relations, is the best guarantee for our future common path.

The same can be said about our two Nations’ rich history and culture. Greece, on the one hand, the cradle of democracy with some of the most amazing monuments of the world, the founder of western civilisation, bears numerous influences on philosophy, politics, science, literature, art and architecture. Việt Nam on the other hand, a country of rare beauty and richness, with a glorious past, a wide-ranging history, its determined, strong-willed and dignified people, possesses the second-highest number of World Heritage Sites in Southeast Asia.

In a highly competitive world, it is vital for countries that share common values to establish a network of bilateral relations aimed at their mutual benefit. Greece and Việt Nam enjoy strong bilateral relations. It is worthy to note that in recent years these relations were further enhanced through the exchange of high-level visits and extended coordination in international fora, the most recent being the meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the 24th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (Brussels, February 2, 2024).

Furthermore, in 2022, close consultations were held between our two countries in order to discuss each other’s views and synergies regarding International Law, with an emphasis on the Law of Sea (UNCLOS), which is the compass for the peaceful resolution of all maritime disputes.

In addition, our countries are about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Migration and Mobility that will strengthen people-to-people contacts, enlarge the Vietnamese community in Greece, thereby allowing growth and progress, with a focus on the agricultural and construction fields, at a more rapid pace.

Our firm commitment is to further strengthen our ties in fields of common interest where each country has a comparative advantage, such as trade, maritime transport and logistics, shipbuilding, seaport exploitation, food industry, renewable energy sources, semiconductors and rare earths.

It should be emphasised that our trade relations have been developing steadily in recent years. However, there is significant scope for expanding its volume, especially after the entry into force of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement.

Greece, at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, the Balkans, Southeastern Europe and Asia, possesses the geographic location, the transport infrastructure and the human capital that constitute a trade hub to support and develop trade investment in and out of Europe. Its merchant navy activities make it an important gateway to the rest of Europe and the other aforementioned regions. Greece is a reliable partner for business initiatives, joint ventures and the transfer of expertise, even outside our wider region.

Việt Nam, with a growing population and a dynamic economy, is a relevant interlocutor of Greece in the region of South East Asia, offering renewed opportunities for the increase of trade exchanges and investments.

Tourism, one of the strongest economic activities in Greece and a sector whose importance is steadily growing in Việt Nam, is another field of common interest that we need to further exploit, strengthen and promote. The 2007 Agreement of Cooperation between our countries in the field of tourism provides grounds for mutual exchanges through promotion, investment facilities and know-how sharing.

The turbulent and constantly changing international environment in which we live requires vigilance and a common attitude towards the challenges we face. These challenges include climate change, health crises, energy autonomy, refugee and immigration issues, only to name a few. We can effectively deal with them in our globalised world only collectively, as the recent pandemic proved.

Our country, guided by the goal of peaceful coexistence and prosperity, will continue to resolutely face the trials of a changing global environment and defend its national sovereignty and independence.

Two hundred and three years since the historic Revolution of 1821, our nation is celebrating, reflecting and moving forward. The ideals that led to our National Palingenesis remain relevant today and give us the impetus to create new strong values. VNS