Bình Phước: wild pangolin handed over to forest rangers

November 05, 2024 - 17:38
Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world. Việt Nam is home to two pangolin species, namely Sunda and Chinese (Manis pentadactyla), both listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List. They are facing the threat of extinction.

 

The Sunda (Manis Javanica) pangolin was handed over to forest rangers in Bù Gia Mập District and Phước Long township. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

BÌNH PHƯỚC — A rare Sunda (Manis Javanica) pangolin, weighing 0.5kg, was handed over to forest rangers in Bù Gia Mập District and Phước Long township in the southern province of Bình Phước on November 5.

One day earlier, while patrolling in a border area of Đăk Ơ Commune, local police were alerted by residents to a pangolin spotted in a cashew garden. The police quickly secured the animal and completed the necessary handover procedures. The pangolin was healthy and uninjured.

On September 21, a pangolin was found in Bù Đăng District and then handed over to the Bù Gia Mập National Park Rescue Centre.

Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world. Việt Nam is home to two pangolin species, namely Sunda and Chinese (Manis pentadactyla), both listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List. They are facing the threat of extinction. — VNA/VNS

endangered wildlife vietnam

