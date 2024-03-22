Central city to start construction of waste treatment project

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Việt Nam Environment Joint Stock Company has been finalising procedures to start construction of the Khánh Sơn waste treatment project in the third quarter of 2025 with a processing capacity of 650 tonnes per day.

Vice chairman of Đà Nẵng’s people’s committee, Lê Quang Nam confirmed this at a press conference on March 21, stressing that the project had submitted the business licence and preparation work for the project to begin soon.

He said the project investor agreed to build an advanced technology waste processing plant to deal with the city’s daily waste in line with the eco-city design for the future.

Vice director of the city’s natural resources and environment Võ Nguyên Chương said the project would use a German-standard waste-to-energy incinerator at the site.

Chương said the waste treatment project was designed within the city’s Master Plan for an environmentally and eco-friendly urban area.

He said nearly US$3 million had been donated from international partners in technical support for environment protection and management.

The waste treatment project, proposed in 2019, needed three adjustments in terms of technology and investment capital.

It was designed to process 650 tonnes per day, of which 350 tonnes of industrial waste would be classified for power-incineration each day.

Some 7,000 litres of PO oil would be produced from waste treatment at the project.

According to a report from the city, the project had a registered investment capital of more than VNĐ2.021 trillion ($80.8 million), in which the Việt Nam Environment Joint Stock Company contributed VNĐ404 billion ($16.1 million), or about 20 per cent share of investment.

Đà Nẵng produces more than 1,100 tonnes of garbage each day, of which 74 per cent was food, garden and park waste, and more than 11 per cent was plastic. Only 10 per cent of total waste is recycled, while an incineration system only processes 200kg of medical solid waste per hour.

The city has been developing a plastic waste recycling formula as part of a project funded by the Danish International Development Agency (Danida) and implemented through International Development Enterprises between 2021-24 in three districts: Thanh Khê, Sơn Trà and Ngũ Hành Sơn.

The application of the 3Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle) has been carried out in the city since 2012, helping raise community awareness about sorting recyclable waste (including paper, metal and plastic) from hazardous waste (batteries and light bulbs) and solid waste. VNS