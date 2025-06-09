CAAV urges airlines to boost night flights to Bình Định

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent a document to the Vietnam Airlines Corporation and carriers including VietJet, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines and Vietravel Airlines, calling on them to consider increasing the number of night-time flights from Hà Nội and HCM City to the central province of Bình Định and vice versa.

The move aims to meet the rising demand for air travel during this summer peak, coinciding with a packed calendar of cultural, sporting and tourism events scheduled for Bình Định from June to September.

The CAAV has encouraged airlines to coordinate closely with Phù Cát Airport in Bình Định Province to raise the frequency of late-night services during this period.

The request follows an official proposal from the provincial People’s Committee, which called on the aviation authority to bolster air connectivity to the province, particularly via extended operations from the country’s two largest urban centres.

Bình Định is entering its peak tourism season, with a host of nationally and internationally significant events on the horizon.

Notable highlights include the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhơn 2025, the Miss and Mister Fitness Supermodel World 2025, the 34th National Traditional Martial Arts Championship and the 2025 National U23 3x3 Basketball Championship, alongside numerous other cultural and sporting activities.

With tourist numbers expected to rise sharply, Bình Định authorities have formally requested the CAAV to consider approving additional night-time flights between Phù Cát Airport and Hà Nội and HCM City from June through to the end of this year. — VNS