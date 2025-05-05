Deputy PM gives opinions on projects serving APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Sunday chaired a meeting with leaders of ministries, sectors, and the southern province of Kiên Giang regarding projects to support the organisation of the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027 in Phú Quốc City.

Vice Chairman of the Government Office, Phạm Mạnh Cường, stated that Kiên Giang has proposed a list of 29 essential projects for this important event, with a total estimated investment of nearly VNĐ220.1 trillion ($8.4 billion).

Deputy Minister of Finance, Đỗ Thành Trung, urged the province to review the list, evaluate each of them, and take responsibility for its proposals regarding projects deemed truly necessary, inevitable, and directly serving the APEC Economic Leaders' Week.

Deputy PM Dũng emphasised that this is a particularly important external task of the Party and State, affirming Việt Nam’s role and position on the international stage, while showcasing the results of 40 years of its renewal, creating new momentum and driving force for Kiên Giang. Through the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, the image of the province will be promoted, and Phú Quốc will be encouraged to develop rapidly and sustainably.

Highlighting the urgency and necessity of implementing the projects, he clarified that there is limited time left, approximately 20 months.

All projects, including the Phú Quốc airport, a convention centre to host the (if newly built), connectivity infrastructure, and related facilities, must be completed a few months before the event for trial operations. — VNS