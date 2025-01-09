Investors keen on bauxite mining projects in Đắk Nông

HÀ NỘI — Many investors are keen to put financial resources into bauxite mining and processing projects in the Central Highland Province of Đắk Nông, with a combined investment capital of US$8 billion, according to the provincial People's Committee.

As part of the Government's plan, the province will be allowed to build four new bauxite mining and processing factories, expected to cost less than $1 billion each.

Chairman of the committee Hồ Văn Mười said at a conference held in Đắk Nông this week that it will take about 715 years for the four projects to exhaust all the province's bauxite reserves.

Mười said Đắk Nông is enjoying its opportunity to see a breakthrough in economic development in 2025, while the remaining task of the province is to focus on removing barriers, so it can fully exploit the opportunities available.

According to the province's statistics, it has about 2,396 square kilometres of bauxite resources, the main source of aluminium and gallium, accounting for about one-third of the province's natural area.

According to Decision 866 dated July 18, 2023, of the Prime Minister on mineral planning for the period 2021-30, with a vision to 2050, bauxite ore is distributed over a total area of ​​more than 1,670 square kilometres, accounting for 25 per cent of the natural area of Đắk Nông Province.

According to Mười, the locality has been actively and proactively coordinating with central ministries and branches to remove difficulties in overlapping mineral planning, especially bauxite. — VNS