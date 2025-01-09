First database centre to be built at Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park

ĐÀ NẴNG — An investment proposal of database centre project has been approved by the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority, marking the first of its kind in the city’s Hi-tech Park in 2025.

Đà Nẵng HPIZA announced that the International Database Centre project, funded by IDC Joint-Stock Company, will be developed with an investment of VNĐ800 billion (US$32 million). The project will cover an area of 1.98ha.

The project is slated to commence construction in July 2025, with the aim of becoming operational between 2026 and 2027.

The IDC project will feature two buildings, housing 1,000 racks, and will offer services including cloud operations, AI applications, and cyber security services.

Đà Nẵng HPIZA reported that six industrial parks, the Hi-Tech Park, and the IT Park, had attracted 521 projects including 396 domestic projects worth VNĐ33.876 trillion ($1.35 billion) and 125 FDI projects totalling more than $2.2 billion.

A report from the city’s Department of Information Technology and Communications, the ICT industry earned revenues of VNĐ39.8 trillion ($1.6 billion), from which $165 million was from software exports, in 2024.

It said that the digital economy contributed 21 per cent to the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP).

Viettel has been investing in the development a 5G network at Đà Nẵng Software Park No 1 and No 2, with an Internet of Things (IoT) service, a digital database centre and cyber security services, and the Đà Nẵng-based IT Complex Centre.

To date, 27 per cent of the city's homes, tourism destinations and the downtown area are 5G enabled. — VNS