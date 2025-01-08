Hulic and Indochina Kajima form joint-venture to develop industrial projects in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Hulic, a Japanese real estate company with over 60 years of experience, has entered into a joint-venture with Indochina Kajima for the ready-built-factory assets of Core5 Hưng Yên and Core5 Quảng Ninh, tapping into Việt Nam’s potential as a gateway for growth.

With the joint-venture, Hulic and Indochina Kajima will collaborate to further capture opportunities for Core5 Quảng Ninh and Core5 Hưng Yên in the global supply chain.

For the second consecutive year, Việt Nam ranks second in the 2025 Asia Manufacturing Index by Dezan Shira & Associates.

“Việt Nam is a top 5 favourite investment destination among Asia's emerging and developing economies according to the Global Opportunity Index, and we have confidence high quality foreign investment will continue to pour into the country,” said Executive Chairman of Indochina Capital and Director of Indochina Kajima, Peter Ryder.

Recognising the needs of manufacturers to optimise time and costs to start or expand operations, Indochina Kajima has been rolling out ready-built factories and warehouses for lease since 2022, under its industrial brand Core5 Vietnam, providing world-class, LEED certified, strategically located space for lease in manufacturing and logistic hubs across northern Việt Nam, including Quảng Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng and Vĩnh Phúc.

Core5 Quảng Ninh, currently fully leased, is located within the Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone, 14 kilometres from Lạch Huyện Port and 20 kilometres from Cát Bi International Airport, delivering over 69,000 sq.m of floor area.

Core5 Hưng Yên, at the heart of Minh Đức Industrial Park, 40 kilometres from Hà Nội and 55 kilometres from Nội Bài International Airport, offers over 63,000 sq.m of world-class ready-built industrial space for lease. After nine months of operations, Core5 Hưng Yên’s occupancy is close to reaching the nationwide average occupancy rate of 77 per cent.

All projects are LEED-certified and all feature Core5 signature curved curtain wall office, international standard utilities and firefighting protection systems, dry loading bays and a parking area with 24/7 security. Core5 assets focus on the wellbeing of tenants and workers, with heat reducing landscaping and health and wellness common areas.

Core5 Vietnam offers a one-stop solution, supporting tenants in supply chain study, pre- and -post licensing services, customisation of the leased area, accounting and business development, to ensure seamless business operations and accelerated growth for tenants and partners. — VNS