Over US$817 million mobilised through G-bond auctions

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange successfully organised 17 Government bond auctions in November, raising VNĐ20.76 trillion (US$817.56 million) for the State Treasury.

These auctions offered 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year and 30-year bond terms. The 10-year bonds saw the highest share of the total issuance at 77.07 per cent, or approximately VNĐ16 trillion.

As of November 30, the State Treasury had raised over VNĐ323 trillion through G-bonds, achieving 80.75 per cent of the full-year target.

The interest rates for G-bonds at the end of November were 1.91 per cent for the 5-year bonds, 2.68 per cent for the 10-year, and 3.15 per cent for the 30-year, showing a slight increase of 0.02-0.05 per cent per annum compared to the end of October.

On the secondary market, the listed value of G-bonds reached VNĐ2.21 quadrillion on November 30, 1 per cent higher than the previous month. The average trading value per session stood at VNĐ13.64 trillion, marking a 14.21per cent rise from the prior month. Of this, outright transactions (standard buy-sell trades) accounted for 71.42 per cent, while repurchase agreements (Repos) made up 28.58 per cent of the total market transactions.

In total, the value of secondary market G-bond transactions had hit VNĐ2.6 quadrillion by the end of November, with an average of VNĐ11.43 trillion per session, up 75.5 per cent compared to the average for the entire year of 2023.

Transactions by foreign investors accounted for 1.8 per cent of the total value in November, with a net purchase value of VNĐ147 billion. — VNS