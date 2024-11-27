Many Vietnamese businesses to increase salaries in 2025: survey

HÀ NỘI — Eighty two per cent of companies taking part in a survey by a recruitment consultancy said they were planning to hike wages next year.

In a salary survey released by recruitment consultancy Robert Walters, companies said they were planning to increase wages in 2025.

Employers are also focusing on enhancing talent acquisition programmes through competitive bonus schemes (76 per cent) and comprehensive training and development initiatives (67 per cent).

The survey, carried out among 84 companies in Việt Nam and hundreds of candidates across various industries, positions and levels, revealed several positive trends. Seventy three per cent of employees expressed optimism about their career prospects, reflecting growing confidence in job opportunities.

Salary and benefits remain the top factors contributing to employee satisfaction with 46 per cent of employees emphasising the importance of competitive compensation packages, while 77 per cent highlighted the role of bonuses in determining job satisfaction.

Financial incentives and recognition play crucial roles in retaining and attracting talent. Notably, employees are increasingly valuing non-monetary aspects of workplace culture. Friendly colleagues and a supportive, collaborative work environment are significant factors that drive employee loyalty to their organisations.

Additionally, personal and professional development opportunities, including specialised training programmes, flexible working hours and premium health insurance packages, are increasingly seen as essential components of an attractive compensation policy.

The survey also shows employees’ strong preference for foreign companies, with up to 99 per cent of respondents expressing a desire to work at international firms.

Key reasons include more attractive salaries, clear and structured career development paths and the opportunity to experience a professional working environment aligned with international standards.

According to the Robert Walters survey, companies in 2025 are expected to ramp up recruitment in fields, including human resources, legal and finance to support business expansion and growth strategies. — VNS