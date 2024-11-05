Hà Nội’s Phú Xuyên District promotes OCOP craft village products through digital channels

HÀ NỘI — Phú Xuyên District, known for its strategic location and robust transportation network connecting Hà Nội with surrounding provinces, is celebrated as a 'craft village district' with all 154 villages engaged in crafts, 43 of which are recognised as traditional craft villages.

Currently, Phú Xuyên boasts 231 OCOP products, with 70 per cent originating from craft villages. The development of OCOP products not only honours traditional cultural values, but also expands the market reach, allowing these products to compete with domestic and international offerings.

Renowned villages like Phú Yên for leather shoes, Vân Từ for garments, Chuyên Mỹ for lacquer inlay, Tân Dân and Văn Nhân for wooden furniture, Phú Túc for rattan and bamboo weaving and Xuân La for tò he figurines, provide a strong foundation for developing OCOP products under the 'One Commune, One Product' programme.

Bùi Xuân Lợi, owner of a lacquered woodcraft business in Sơn Hà Commune, shared that since his products received a 4-star OCOP rating, his business has benefitted from district-level support through promotional events, trade fairs and online sales training, which have significantly boosted his sales and increased brand visibility.

Similarly, Nguyễn Thị Lương, owner of Hiền Lương, an export-focused bamboo and rattan weaving business in Phú Túc Commune, said that the establishment of industrial clusters for craft villages has enabled her business to expand production, attract large orders and achieve sustainable growth.

Vũ Văn Đình, who owns five 4-star handicraft products from the Chuyên Mỹ lacquer village, said that participating in online sales workshops and using platforms like Facebook and TikTok has expanded his business reach nationwide and even to international markets, offering strong motivation for further growth.

Phú Xuyên District Vice Chairman Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh shared that the district is collaborating with consulting units and relevant agencies to establish collective branding for its signature products, aiming to create a distinct brand identity for OCOP products from the area.

District Chairman Lê Văn Bính emphasised that digital transformation is key to advancing OCOP products, helping them secure a foothold in domestic and international markets. The district has launched various programmes to assist businesses in transitioning from traditional to digital business models, leveraging social media platforms such as Facebook and Zalo to promote craft village products.

Currently, the district has created a 'Phú Xuyên Craft Villages Hanoi' account on social media, hosting livestream sales sessions to connect producers directly with consumers. Since its launch over two months ago, the account has attracted over 31,000 interactions on Facebook and more than 1,400 followers on TikTok.

With investments in industrial infrastructure, digital business transformation and collective branding for craft village products, Phú Xuyên District is solidifying its position in OCOP product development. The integration of tradition with modernity is a crucial strategy for craft village OCOP products to reach broader markets and contribute to the district's socio-economic development.

Nguyễn Văn Chí, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the Hà Nội New Rural Development Coordination Programme, said that Phú Xuyên District would continue to implement models for preserving and promoting traditional craft villages alongside OCOP product and tourism development, aiming to enhance the value of craft village products in line with the district’s OCOP programme. — VNS