Digital inclusion: the key to Việt Nam's prosperity

HÀ NỘI — Building an inclusive digital future, especially for vulnerable groups, is crucial for Việt Nam's path toward prosperity, equity and sustainability amid digital transformation.

This was a key focus at the Multilateral Forum (MSF) 2024, held last week in Hà Nội, which aimed to identify challenges and opportunities for creating a digital society that benefits everyone.

The forum promoted multilateral cooperation and innovation, emphasising technological solutions to expand access and bridge the digital divide, particularly for disadvantaged groups.

Việt Nam has made significant progress in digital transformation through three pillars: the digital economy, digital government and a digital society.

MSF 2024 serves as a vital platform connecting policy, technology and societal needs to foster an inclusive digital future.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương highlighted the Prime Minister's Decision No. 411/QD-TTg, which outlines the National Strategy for Digital Economy and Digital Society Development through 2025, with a vision for 2030.

A central goal of this strategy is to cultivate digital skills and promote a digital culture that leads to a universally inclusive digital society, ultimately empowering the Vietnamese people and building trust in the digital landscape.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is proposing various policies and programs to facilitate digital transformation and ensure sustainable growth. The National Innovation Centre (NIC) is tasked with enhancing digital capabilities among the workforce and the public, including initiatives like the 'new opportunities' program that offers digital skills training and basic AI education for those facing technological barriers.

Deputy Minister Phương emphasised the importance of researching the needs of disadvantaged groups to identify effective solutions for improving their access to digital skills. He also called for technology companies and start-ups to create products specifically for individuals with disabilities and marginalised communities.

General Director of Samsung Vietnam, Choi Joo Ho, recognised Việt Nam's dynamic vision and rapid progress toward becoming a leading digital nation. He stated that digital inclusion is vital for the country's aspirations of prosperity and sustainability.

“Samsung is committed to bridging the global digital divide through investments in people, technology and social responsibility,” he added, outlining the company's efforts in healthcare, education and governance.

Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Việt Nam, Patrick Haverman, underscored the significance of digital inclusion and the risk of exclusion for certain groups. He stressed the need to prioritise individuals’ needs, foster collaboration among stakeholders, and build infrastructure to ensure everyone benefits from digital opportunities.

Việt Nam has made notable advancements in digital transformation, with nearly 80 per cent of the population online. The country's ranking on the UN e-Government Development Index has improved by 15 places since 2022, reaching 71 out of 193 countries.

At the MSF 2024 Forum, the InclusiveTech Initiative was officially launched by the NIC, with support from Samsung Vietnam and the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour. This initiative promotes the idea that technology should benefit the entire community. Its main objective is to connect technology creators with disadvantaged groups, fostering integration and promoting a fair, sustainable society.

The initiative includes a dedicated website for collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders, serving as a hub for inclusive technology enthusiasts. Additionally, the 'InclusiveTech for Social Innovation' Award was introduced to honour organisations and individuals promoting inclusive technology solutions and collaboration.

During the forum, the first InclusiveTech for Social Innovation Award recognised 15 initiatives that use technology to bridge the digital divide and enhance access for vulnerable groups. These projects pave the way for broader technology access, contributing to sustainable and inclusive development.

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum (MSF), initiated by Samsung Vietnam, provides a platform for dialogue among stakeholders on socio-economic development in Việt Nam. Since 2018, it has attracted thousands of delegates and experts from various fields, united in their efforts for the country's sustainable development. — VNS