Việt Nam's potential in food industry introduced at Malaysian expo

KUALA LUMPUR – Potential for cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia, particularly in the food industry, has been introduced to Malaysian partners and attendees within the framework of the ongoing Selangor International Business Summit (SBIS) 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

Việt Nam's Commercial Counsellor in Malaysia Lê Phú Cường highlighted the remarkable growth and potential of the country’s food sector.

With a population of approximately 100 million and a predominantly young workforce, Việt Nam has effectively carried out its agricultural export strategies, focusing on key products such as rice, coffee, and high-quality fresh fruits.

In 2023, Việt Nam's total export value of agricultural products reached US$26.4 billion, up 17 per cent compared to 2022. While imports of Vietnamese goods declined in Europe and the Americas, the Asian market saw a 6.8 per cent increase in imports of agro-forestry-aquatic products.

Việt Nam's key staples exported to Malaysia include tea, coffee, pepper, and rice, with rice exports alone reaching over $345 million last year.

Notably, in the first eight months of this year, Malaysia imported as much rice from Việt Nam as it did throughout 2023. Several Vietnamese fruit products, such as longan, lychee, passion fruit, and red-fleshed dragon fruit, have gained popularity in the Malaysian market.

Cường expressed his enthusiasm about the growing number of Vietnamese businesses collaborating with the Việt Nam Trade Office to showcase their products in Malaysia.

He went on to say that the trade office committed to supporting businesses in finding partners and facilitate their entry into the Malaysian market, aiming to promote Vietnamese goods on the world market.

SIBS is an eagerly anticipated annual event for businesses, serving as a vital platform to promote cross-border trade, facilitate connections, showcase creativity, and expand business networks throughout the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The event generated potential transaction values of up to $4 billion last year.

Running from October 16-19, this year’s edition features over 650 food and beverage exhibition booths and several workshops on halal standards, smart cities, and digital economy.

It is expected to welcome around 12,000 visitors from 18 countries and territories, including Indonesia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Việt Nam, Thailand, Kenya, and Myanmar. — VNS