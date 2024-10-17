Politics & Law
US extends issuance of final findings of anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese honey

October 17, 2024 - 13:18
Packaging of honey at a factory in the southern province of Đồng Nai. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an extension for issuing the final findings of the first administrative review of the anti-dumping duties over honey products imported from Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Trade Remedies Authority.

Accordingly, the issuance of the administrative review results will be extended to January 7, 2025 instead of November 12, 2014.

The DOC said it needs more time to analyse the summary and rebuttal documents of the case, which will be submitted after the DOC issues its verification report.

The Trade Remedies Authority recommended relevant associations and export businesses to closely follow the DOC’s announcements and fully cooperate as required to best protect their rights and interests. — VNS

 

