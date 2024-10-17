VPBank partners with CleverTap to transform Việt Nam’s banking experience

HÀ NỘI — VPBank, one of Việt Nam’s largest private banks, has partnered with CleverTap, an all-in-one customer engagement platform, to gain deeper insights into customers and their aspirations and deliver hyper-personalised experiences to users at scale.

VPBank aims to elevate the customer experience and drive higher conversions on products and offers through highly targeted campaigns built on complex, real-time segmentation that quickly connects with customers. Through this association with CleverTap, VPBank’s objective is to improve engagement, deepen relationships and drive higher retention while keeping costs low.

Established in 1993, VPBank operates in a wide variety of businesses including retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management and consumer finance. VPBank aims to become a top-ranking financial institution among joint stock commercial banks in Việt Nam in terms of business scale, market share and service quality.

Leveraging CleverTap’s AI/ML-powered capability suite, Clever.AI, VPBank will be able to hyper-personalise its engagement. It will enable a seamless and omnichannel onboarding experience for new users, driving higher success rates for key milestones such as registration and the first transaction. With the unified customer view on CleverTap, VPBank can identify high-intent users and target them with contextual and relevant offerings.

Varun Krishna, Head of Digital Marketing at VPBank, said: “We’ve always strived to maintain our position as one of Việt Nam’s leading financial institutions. In an increasingly competitive banking landscape, delivering personalised and meaningful customer experiences is paramount. Partnering with CleverTap empowers us to harness advanced AI-driven insights, enabling us to engage our customers more effectively and tailor our offerings to their unique needs across digital channels."

"This collaboration not only enhances our ability to connect with customers on a deeper level but also drives sustained growth and loyalty," he added. "Together, we are committed to setting new standards in customer engagement and positioning VPBank as the most trusted and preferred bank in Việt Nam.”

Mai Võ, Country Manager at CleverTap, said: “Việt Nam’s banking sector is at the precipice of a new era of growth. Our partnership with VPBank couldn’t be timed better. With a legacy of innovation and customer-centricity, VPBank has consistently set benchmarks in the Vietnamese banking industry. Their commitment to using technology for crafting exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, with CleverTap’s state-of-the-art omnichannel platform, personalising and enhancing customer engagement has never been more seamless."

"This partnership is not only a testament to CleverTap’s expertise in driving conversion and retention but also underscores VPBank’s leadership in propelling Việt Nam's banking sector into a new era of excellence,” she added.

CleverTap is a leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that has worked with over 2,000 brands like Domino’s, Levis, Jio, Papa John’s, Zomato, Kotak Bank, Air Asia, Carousell, TD Bank and Tesco, helping to build personalised experiences for customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale. — VNS