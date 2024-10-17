PAN Group accelerates agricultural exports to China

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam's largest trading partner, China plays a pivotal role in the agriculture, seafood and food sectors.

With a mission to 'Feed the world', PAN Group is poised to leverage opportunities for collaboration and trade with a market of 1.4 billion people, continuing to elevate the profile of Vietnamese agricultural products on the global stage.

PAN's products on Chinese supermarket shelves

In recent years, the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been continuously strengthened, resulting in robust economic and trade cooperation that consistently reaches new heights.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, China has solidified its status as Việt Nam's top trading partner, while Việt Nam is now China’s largest trading partner within ASEAN and the sixth largest globally. Over the past decade, bilateral trade growth has consistently registered double-digit increases.

In the agricultural sector, China stands out as the most significant export market for Việt Nam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery products, with 14 officially recognised agricultural products being exported.

In the first nine months of 2024, Việt Nam’s total export turnover of agricultural, forestry and fishery products reached US$46.28 billion, marking a 21 per cent increase, with China accounting for nearly 21 per cent of that figure, solidifying its position as Việt Nam’s second-largest export market.

During the official visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Việt Nam from October 12 to 14, PAN Group had the honour of showcasing Vietnamese agricultural products to the Premier and other senior officials from China. Both Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Premier Li Qiang commended PAN Group’s efforts in exporting Vietnamese agricultural products not only to China but also to over 40 other markets worldwide.

Within the framework of this visit, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wen Tao exchanged two cooperation documents focusing on economic and agricultural trade, which are expected to open new avenues for agricultural and food enterprises.

With an extensive portfolio of agricultural, aquatic and food products, PAN Group recognises the unique potential of the Chinese market, home to over 1.4 billion consumers. Several PAN Group members have successfully navigated this market. Notably, Bibica Joint Stock Company passed Walmart China’s stringent requirements to secure its first order, supplying confectionery products to this retail giant.

Bibica’s General Director Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng said: “Our research revealed that the Chinese market is ripe for fresh bakery products with shorter shelf lives, particularly healthy options catering to diabetics.”

Another PAN Group member, Long An Export Processing Joint Stock Company (Lafooco), has established partnerships with major Chinese supermarket chains, including Sungiven Foods since 2014, Lotus Supermarket and Vanguard since 2018, and the CP Group China since 2023. Lafooco's export turnover to China reached nearly $29 million from 2014 to 2023, with value-added products constituting a significant portion of this trade.

Despite modest output and export figures, Lafooco is actively seeking to expand its footprint in this promising market of 1.4 billion people.

Opening new horizons

Beyond successes in the food sector, agricultural and aquatic enterprises are exploring collaborations with various Chinese partners, signalling new opportunities on the horizon.

In July, the Việt Nam Seed Group Corporation (Vinaseed), a member of PAN Group, signed a cooperation agreement with the Beijing Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences (BAAFS) to enhance scientific and technological collaboration. This partnership will prioritise the transfer of copyrights for producing and trading certain food corn varieties and vegetable seeds, along with human resource training initiatives.

Through ongoing discussions with Chinese partners, Vinaseed aims to identify cooperation opportunities and gain insights into market trends, particularly in the food corn sector, creating fresh momentum for Việt Nam’s agricultural landscape.

In the seafood sector, Việt Nam and China maintain a dynamic exchange. According to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), trade between Việt Nam and China reached $529 million in the first nine months of 2024, representing a 26 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Consequently, China has surpassed the US to become Việt Nam’s largest shrimp consumer market.

Recognising the shift toward high-quality, value-added products, Sao Ta Food Joint Stock Company (Fimex VN) has initiated plans to export shrimp to China. The company's chairman Hồ Quốc Lực emphasised that Sao Ta possesses the largest shrimp farming area in Việt Nam adhering to ASC standards, thereby meeting China’s stringent requirements. With an emphasis on promoting value-added shrimp, Sao Ta is poised to accelerate its exports to China as market conditions improve.

China remains Việt Nam’s premier trading partner, particularly in the agriculture, seafood and food sectors. With a diverse array of high-quality agricultural products appealing to consumers in over 40 global markets – including shrimp, pangasius, rice, coffee, cashew nuts and confectionery – PAN Group is committed to seizing every opportunity for collaboration. As they strive to position Vietnamese agricultural brands on the world stage, PAN Group continues its mission to 'Feed the world'.