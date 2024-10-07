Minister proposes 7.6-8% GDP growth target for Q4

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng has proposed a GDP growth target of between 7.6 and 8 per cent for Q4, based on previous quarters' performance and the full-year projection.

The Minster proposed the figures at the cabinet monthly meeting held on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Ten urgent tasks for Q4 were outlined to reach the target. These include aiding those hit by natural disasters, especially in agriculture, fisheries and tourism, and fostering a conducive environment for large-scale and high-tech investments.

He also underlined the need to revitalise conventional growth drivers, particularly investment, consumption and exports, by leveraging year-end and 2025 Lunar New Year (Tết) sales. It will also be imperative to address bottlenecks in real estate projects to accelerate growth, he said.

New growth drivers, such as the digital and green economy and regional connectivity, must be fostered to supplement conventional economic drivers.

Other tasks, according to the Minister, involve safeguarding macroeconomic stability, pursuing flexible monetary policy, cutting interest rates, boosting credit growth and accelerating the digital transformation.

During the meeting, Minister Dũng also highlighted Việt Nam's economic performance in the first nine months of the year.

Notably, Q3 saw a robust GDP growth of 7.4 per cent, surpassing the target set in Government's Resolution No.1. This outcome is in line with the annual forecast of 7 per cent announced earlier this year.

Around 17,700 new businesses were registered in September, bringing the total number of new businesses for the nine months to 183,000, higher than the number of business closures.

A survey found that 82.6 per cent of manufacturing firms expect business conditions to improve or remain stable in Q4, signalling strong business confidence in the economy's recovery. — VNS