HDBank contributes to HCM City development

In 1990 HDBank became one of the first joint-stock commercial banks established in the country under a policy of reforming the Party and government’s economic management mechanisms.

Following a resolution passed at the sixth Party Congress, HCM City changed from a centrally planned economy to a socialist-oriented market economy.

HDBank was established with the initial mission of housing and urban development to contribute to the development of a civilised and modern HCM City.

HDBank has consistently followed the renovation process of the city in particular and the country in general.

In 2011, with a broader vision after 22 years in the business, the bank decided to change its name to the Ho Chi Minh City Development Commercial Joint-Stock Bank to embark on a new development strategy for the new era.

In 2013 HDBank made a mark in the market by being part of the first ever voluntary merger between healthy banks, in this case Dai A Commercial Joint-Stock Bank, which had been in operation for 20 years and a charter capital of $132.2 million.

Also in 2013 it bought out Societe Generale Viet Finance Company, a subsidiary of France's Societe Generale Group, and renamed it as HDFinance.

Subsequently HDFinance formed a joint venture with Japan’s Credit Saison, which acquired a 49 per cent stake, and was renamed HD SAISON.

HDBank, which operated only in HCM City and the southeastern region, has gained new resources and expanded its operations across the country.

It has also expanded its services in various fields, bringing better value to customers, partners, shareholders, and employees.

In early 2018, nearly 981 million HDBank shares were listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, and it quickly joined the league of the top 20 largest stocks in terms of capitalisation.

The event opened the door for large-cap companies to enter the stock market, improving opportunities for both domestic and foreign investors.

These achievements reflect HDBank's efforts to contribute to the development of HCM City as a dynamic financial centre in the region.

In 2022 HDBank's tax payment reached the milestone of VNĐ2 trillion ($85.3 million).

This contribution continued to rise, following impressive growth in 2022 when the bank generated pre-tax profits of over $437.6 million, 27.2 per cent up from the previous year and achieving 105 per cent of its target.

Despite the challenging economic conditions in 2023, HDBank is expected to continue to grow and hit its targets.

At a conference in March 2022 the bank proposed that the city continue developing and upgrading its stock market, realising its ambition to compete with advanced markets around the world such as New York, London, and Singapore.

HDBank aims to build HCM City as an international tourist destination with diverse markets in finance, cuisine and culture. It also suggested promoting public investment while encouraging and focusing on the private economy.

Regarding its specific proposals, the bank is ready to support building the digital economy and public administrative services through a fintech platform, leveraging its experience in constructing and operating large tech systems with hundreds of millions of users that comply with international IT standards.

It believes that online banking and financial services should prioritise individuals and micro and small and medium-sized enterprises.

In July 2021 HDBank, Sovico and FPT Corporation successfully addressed the issue of order congestion on the stock market, ensuring its stability and continuity.

HDBank said that, along with other large enterprises, it would continue its long-term partnership with state management agencies, organising and operating units for the Vietnamese stock market to ensure its transparent and sustainable development in future.

Since the beginning of 2023, after the signing between HD SAISON and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, a VNĐ10 trillion ($426.53 million) loan package was immediately deployed to provide support for those working in industrial parks across the country.

The implementation of this loan package followed a direction by the government and the State Bank of Vietnam to provide loans that would improve workers' lives and keep them out of the clutches of loan sharks.

HDBank has given approval for HD SAISON to implement this practical support package.

HD SAISON quickly reached customers in the seven provinces of Đồng Nai, Nghệ An, Bình Dương, Long An, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Quảng Nam and HCM City and Đà Nẵng City.

HD SAISON will continue enlarging this preferential loan package to benefit workers in other provinces and cities.

HDBank has continuously engaged in corporate social responsibility activities in the community based on its motto of “Joining hands with the poor, and leaving no one behind,” undertaking many meaningful activities.

During the pandemic outbreak, HDBank implemented a number of social activities to mitigate the negative impacts.

During the largest wave in 2021 it donated VNĐ100 billion ($4.26 million) to the government's vaccine fund and medical equipment worth hundreds of billions of đồng to localities across the country.

The bank, together with its benefactors, also handed over thousands of welfare gift packages to bring meals and free testing equipment to more than two million people besides tens of tonnes of food for doctors, field hospitals and poor people in the city.

It was honoured with a Certificate of Merit from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and another from the city People's Committee for its contributions to the prevention of COVID-19.

The bank also regularly organises activities to support families, the elderly, soldiers, and disadvantaged people.

It organises the annual Wings to Love programme with hundreds of voluntary activities across the country.

With the support of HDBank, futsal and chess have become two sports that put Việt Nam on the world sports map.

The bank has sponsored annual futsal tournaments such as the National Championship, National Cup and Southeast Asian Championship. As a result, Futsal Vietnam has made miraculous progress.

It has also been a companion of the annual HDBank International Chess Tournament since 2011. The tournament attracts nearly 1,400 players from 41 countries.

HDBank's 30-year journey is constantly expanding to resonate with the prosperity and happiness of the entire country.