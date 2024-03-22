Salon Deluxe Vietnam 2024 exhibition opens in HCM City

HCM CITY – The Salon Deluxe Vietnam 2024 exhibition officially commenced at the Park Hyatt Saigon Hotel in HCM City on Friday, gathering numerous luxury watch, jewelry, and lifestyle brands and distributors from around the world.

Building upon the success of previous editions held in 2010, 2011, and 2012, the fourth Salon Deluxe Vietnam 2024 exhibition features 16 renowned brands hailing from the US, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan.

This year's event aims to capitalise on Việt Nam's expanding economy, attracting luxury companies to engage with the upscale market in the country.

The three-day exhibition will showcase an array of high-end products including diamonds, pearls, and luxury living items from esteemed brands and distributors like Mikimoto, Alexander Laut, Caratell, Leman, Manu & Cris Gaspari, Novecentonovantanove, Scott West, SwissDiam Geneve, Shelly by Dynasty Jewelry, The Jewel Box, and Runway Vietnam.

In addition to offering a platform for businesses to connect and collaborate, visitors attending the exhibition will have the opportunity to engage in conversations with artisans, exhibitors, and banking executives through discussions and workshops focusing on pearls and diamonds.

Assistance will also be available from CDC Home Design Center, a company specialising in European interior products, as well as financial experts discussing the art of investing.

Furthermore, attendees can delve into the private aviation industry by visiting the booth of Chapman Freeborn, a leading authority in jet leasing with extensive experience spanning over 50 years and a global presence.

Popularly known as the "Millionaire Exhibition," Salon Deluxe was established in 2010 by Solitaire Media and Oriental Media. Over the years, the event has attracted top global luxury watch and jewelry brands such as Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Breguet, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Piaget, and many others, serving as a key link between major distributors in Viet Nam and international luxury brands.

Oriental Media, founded in 2002, functions as a consulting firm offering Việt Nam a glimpse into affluent living. The company's mission is to introduce the most prestigious global brands to Việt Nam, having successfully partnered with luxury automobile, yacht, jet companies, fashion houses, watchmakers, and fine jewelry brands. With a dedicated leadership team, Oriental Media has tailored its services to meet the specific needs of local distributors, brand owners, and customer segments over the years. - VNS