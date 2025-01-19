Politics & Law
Home World

ASEAN foreign ministers gather for first meeting under Malaysia's chairmanship 2025

January 19, 2025 - 10:46
At the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting in preparation for AMM. — VNA/VNS Photo

KUALA LUMPUR — The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) will take place in Langkawi, Malaysia, on January 19 under the helm of Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Utama Haji Mohamad Haji Hasan, marking the start of a series of ministerial-level meetings under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the meeting, which is expected to see the attendance of foreign ministers and high-ranking officials from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the ASEAN Secretary-General and a representative of Myanmar. Timor-Leste's foreign minister will also attend the event as an observer.

Malaysia plans to unveil its priorities and goals under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, underscoring its leadership in strengthening the ASEAN Community through defined priorities and goals across political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars. This reflects Malaysia’s commitment to fostering a more integrated, inclusive, and sustainable ASEAN while promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The meeting will delve into strategic directions for the bloc, efforts to strengthen the ASEAN Community, and ASEAN’s external relations. It will also review follow-up actions on decisions made at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits held Vientiane, Laos, in October 2024.

The ministers will share views on pressing issues, including the crisis in Myanmar, geopolitical tensions, and other challenges impacting regional peace and stability. Bilateral meetings with partners will also be held, focusing on enhancing ASEAN relations and bilateral ties.

Speaking to the press, Hasan said the discussions and agreements reached at this meeting will be presented at the ASEAN Summits slated for May and October 2025.

Malaysia will propose convening an ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) + China Summit as a strategic platform to expand ASEAN's economic partnerships beyond the region. This aims to enhance economic cooperation between the GCC and China, creating new opportunities for regional prosperity.

The country will also highlight the importance of inclusive participation from all ASEAN stakeholders, including young people and the private sector. The focus will be on ensuring that ASEAN's activities are people-centred, fostering broader engagement and greater cooperation across various sectors. — VNA/VNS

