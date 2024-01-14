5-star bliss: a romantic candlelit dinner

By Hamy Nguyễn

Birthday dinners always hold special a meaning for me. It's more than simply a meal; it's a joyous assembly, a symphony of remembered experiences, and a celebration of life. Remember, a birthday only happens once a year, so I want to select a restaurant where the cuisine and service quality are guaranteed. This year, I went to The Square, on the 4th floor of the Novotel Danang Premier Han River.

Although the hotel offers an à la carte menu, I went with the Romantic Dinner set menu. Why not investigate the chef's choice of courses? Additionally, this menu makes you eligible for several alluring special offers, which will round out your experience.

This particular day, I was given a beautiful table on the balcony with a fantastic view of Đà Nẵng. All the employees were incredibly friendly. They were even so kind as to bring out two different vases of flowers for me to choose from.

First things first, as a welcome gift, we were given two Mimosa cocktails.

On the eating side, the organic baby tomato and buffalo mozzarella salad with basil oil and balsamic dressing was the first dish served. A straightforward appetiser modelled after the classic Italian Caprese salad. I do like that the restaurant served fresh buffalo mozzarella, which is a common cheese made from buffalo milk, rather than the kind that is quite popular in Việt Nam, derived from cow milk. The highlight of the salad is this cheese, which has a moist texture and rich flavour. I ate every last bit of sauce, not leaving a drop.

Next up was a creamy wild mushroom soup with truffle oil, crouton and herbs. Although I'm not usually a huge fan of mushrooms, the scent of the mushrooms complemented the truffle oil nicely and was not remotely overpowering. Bravo!

The entrée, baked crayfish with garlic butter sauce, and steamed vegetables, was on the disappointing side. It was very plain. The crayfish tasted extremely bland even when grilled with garlic butter, even though it was fairly fresh. The dish was made much less appealing when served with boiled veggies. But once I voiced my concerns to the staff, the kitchen made me some extra creamy garlic butter, which brightened up everything a great deal, and was more like I originally envisioned.

I know what you are waiting for: the main course: Grilled black Angus beef tenderloin with mashed pumpkin with truffle oil, baked zucchini, Parmesan cheese and red wine jus. From the first mouthful, this was just "Wow". The beef was as soft as butter, the exquisite softness and delicate taste treasured for its lean profile and melt-in-your-mouth texture. However, while the beef was excellent, the sauce and vegetables were lacking.

Happy Birthday was played as the lights went down after the main dish. Five or six waiters appeared, some carrying a big flower and others a cake. A card that was entirely handmade by every employee who worked that shift was the loveliest gift I was given. Even though I was aware of the planned surprises, the staff's sincere warmth had a lasting effect on me.

Now for my favourite part, a dessert of Berry pannacotta, scented fruit and berry sauce. Although this may sound very traditional and well-known, it was still rather good. Whether used as a sauce or garnish, the berries were all fresh, and the pannacotta had a delightful yet subtle vanilla flavour without being overly sweet. A delicate finish was provided by the pudding's mildly sour flavour and creamy texture.

I truly have a beautiful memory from that evening. I didn't anticipate the inventiveness or variety in a menu at a hotel restaurant. The ingredients were high quality and well-chosen. Every moment feels like a celebration at The Square. Without a doubt, the restaurant stands as a beacon of gastronomic sophistication, inviting patrons to savour not just a meal, but an enchanting journey. VNS

The Square @ Novotel Danang Premier Han River

Address: 36 Bạch Đằng Street, Hải Châu District, Đà Nẵng City

Price (for set menu): from VNĐ2,700,000++

Comment: Fresh, delicate décor, delicate. Warm, professional service.