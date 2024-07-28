Cooking class spreads Vietnamese culinary delights

by Lương Hương

Carefully using a spatula to fold the bánh xèo (literally translated as sizzling cake) into a half-moon shape, Gary Mok then garnished it with fresh herbs and enjoyed the dish he made for the first time.

Together with seven other learners from various countries, he was taught how to make bánh xèo — or Vietnamese crepe, a popular southern food made of rice batter, pork, shrimp, mung bean sprouts, and onions — at a cooking class for foreigners in District 1 of HCM City.

“I like Vietnamese food because it is very fresh and has a well-balanced taste. I feel great when eating Vietnamese food like cơm tấm (broken rice) and mỳ Quảng (Quảng Nam-style flat rice noodles)," the Singaporean tourist said.

"Today, I made bánh xèo. I didn't know if I could make the dish until today, and I was so surprised that it tasted so good. This is my first time cooking Vietnamese food. This class has given me many skills and information on how to make it. I will take it home and make it for my family."

Since its opening in 2017, M.O.M Cooking Class has attracted 20,000 foreign learners from around the world, including South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, and the US.

From a small studio located on the top floor of a building on Đề Thám Street, dubbed "Foreigners Street", the cooking class has opened another rooftop branch on Cô Bắc Street and then a 300sq.m location on 119/2 Yersin Street, District 1, just 20 months later.

Nestled in a small alley next to Bến Thành Market, the M.O.M Cooking Class studio is designed with a friendly, rustic, and nature-close ambience.

The class offers learners the most authentic experiences of Vietnamese culture and cuisine. From the smallest utensils to the cooking ingredients, everything is orderly arranged and adheres strictly to food safety and hygiene regulations, which have long been key to the M.O.M Cooking Class brand's reputation.

Two of its founders, Lê Hòa and Trọng Nghĩa, surprisingly, have no prior experience in the culinary industry. They graduated from different universities – Hòa with a degree in Interior Design from Văn Lang University, and Nghĩa with a degree in Human Resource Management from the National Academy of Public Administration – but they share a passion for Vietnamese traditional food.

"During volunteer cooking trips with a group of tourists, Nghĩa and I met and shared a common joy in seeing the tourists enthusiastically follow our guidance and practise cooking Vietnamese dishes," Hòa said.

"We nurtured the plan to create a place where tourists could experience the culture of different regions through cuisine and cook it themselves. However, the path was not easy for us, as recent graduates. We had to realise our dream step-by-step."

After graduating, Hòa worked for an interior design company during the day and at a restaurant selling Vietnamese dishes in the evening. He then moved to Singapore to work as a head chef for two years to hone his skills and business acumen.

On returning home, he took on the role of general manager for one year to help establish a cooking studio for the CHC Group and Luke Nguyễn, a renowned Vietnamese-Australian chef, best known for his television series Luke Nguyen’s Vietnam, Luke Nguyen’s Greater Mekong, and Luke Nguyen’s France.

Meanwhile, Nghĩa completed his bachelor's degree from the National Academy of Public Administration and worked at an event management company to gain more experience in event planning and marketing.

"In 2017, when we felt we had acquired enough experience and knowledge, we established M.O.M Cooking Studio," Hòa said.

However, when the business model started operating smoothly, the pandemic hit. M.O.M and its team faced many difficulties as work was suspended and there were no tourists.

"Struggling to adapt, we had to switch to selling homemade food, from raw ingredients to finished dishes. The pandemic was a time when many individuals and businesses faced challenges. This period tested our ability to 'survive' and be flexible in face of unfavourable changes. The home-style food business did quite well during the pandemic. Everything was under control, but when the pandemic was over, I was unsure whether to continue running cooking classes or expand the business model further. Finally, I decided to keep the model of cooking classes for international tourists and open more facilities," Hòa said.

By 2020, M.O.M Cooking Class had redefined its development direction. Instead of following temporary trends, it aimed to reflect the characteristics of Vietnamese cuisine in terms of decor, course content, and cooking instruction.

The cooking instructors are carefully selected with a minimum of two years of experience in the culinary field, including teaching and cooking experience. After each class, learners' feedback is a key factor in evaluating the instructors, who are also regularly sent to study and hone their culinary knowledge with traditional master cooks.

To date, the class has received Tripadvisor's Certificate of Excellence three times in 2017, 2018 and 2020. It has also been ranked the No. 1 cooking class on the Klook travel e-commerce platform and recognized as a 5-star reputable address on Google.

Notably, it was invited to accompany the HCM City Tourism Promotion Centre in the 2024 Roadshow programme held in Sydney and Melbourne. At the event, M.O.M chefs demonstrated and served Vietnamese fresh spring rolls to the leaders of HCM City, the Australian Consulate, and international friends.

"M.O.M Cooking Studio will continue to collaborate with the HCM City Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Promotion Centre to promote Vietnamese cuisine during Roadshow events in South Korea, the US, Singapore, Europe, and other locations," Hòa said.

"Besides perfecting the existing Vietnamese cooking class studios, the studio will also expand to other tourist cities like Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội, while opening authentic Japanese-style baking classes for domestic customers." VNS