Agriculture, environment, science and technology congress takes place this week

BẮC NINH – A congress of agriculture, science and technology will help drive sustainable agricultural practices, putting environmental protection, efficient use of natural resources, and climate change adaptation at the forefront.

The congress, to be organised on May 9-10 in Bắc Ninh Province, is focused on implementing Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in national science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The upcoming congress, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, will lay the groundwork for sustainable, modern agricultural development, closely tied to environmental protection and climate change adaptation, in line with ViệtNam’s green growth objectives and net-zero emissions commitment by 2050.

Deputy Minister Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến said that this event will be a huge source of encouragement for those working in research, particularly as the country moves into a new era.

He emphasised that science and technology have been defined in foundational documents such as the Constitution and the Party’s Political Platform as a key pillar and driving force for sustainable development and national advancement.

The Director of the Department of Science and Technology, Dr Nguyễn Văn Long, said that the ministry had issued Decision No. 503/QĐ-BNNMT, outlining a breakthrough plan for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The plan incorporates targets from both the agriculture and rural development sector and the natural resources and environment sector.

The roadmap focuses on key areas essential for driving transformation, including raising awareness and shifting mindsets, improving policy frameworks, increasing investment and infrastructure development, nurturing high-quality human resources, accelerating digital transformation and the application of science, technology, and innovation across all ministry departments and enterprises, as well as strengthening international cooperation and technology transfer.

This significant event will provide a platform to instill a renewed spirit of innovation and align the entire sector with the direction set out in Resolution 57. It also aims to unify understanding and responsibilities across all levels during implementation.

Within the congress framework, stakeholders will exchange ideas and propose feasible solutions to ensure effective and practical enforcement of Resolution 57.

The ministry has identified the transition toward sustainable agricultural practices—prioritising environmental protection, efficient use of natural resources, and climate change adaptation—as a top mission. Farmers are recognised as central agents of development in line with reforms in production organisation and the building of a modern countryside. VNS