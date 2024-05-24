Nghệ An reburies martyrs' remains repatriated from Laos

NGHỆ AN — The central province of Nghệ An on Friday held a memorial and burial service for the remains of 87 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

The remains were found in the Lao provinces of Xaysomboun, Xiangkhouang and Vientiane by a repatriation team of the provincial Military Command during the 2023-2024 dry season.

At the ceremony held at the war martyrs’ cemetery in Nghi Lộc District, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bùi Đình Long stressed that the search and repatriation of fallen soldiers' remains is a major policy of the Vietnamese Party and the State, and demonstrates the tradition of “When drinking water, remember its source.”

The Vietnamese Party, State, people and army are proud of the sacrifice of volunteer soldiers and experts, who greatly contributed to the victories of the two countries’ revolutions as well as their great friendship and special solidarity, he stressed.

A representative from the working delegation of the Lao provinces thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government, army and people for their wholehearted, valuable support for the Lao revolution, and volunteer soldiers and experts for their sacrifice for the national liberation struggle of Laos.

The Việt Nam-Laos friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation will grow further in the time ahead, he believed.

Over the past time, Nghệ An has closely coordinated with the three Lao localities in finding and repatriating the remains of 12,600 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died during wars in Laos. — VNS