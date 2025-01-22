Việt Nam hopes for stability to return to Myanmar soon

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday emphasised that Việt Nam is always closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar and hopes for a prompt return to stability there, for the benefit of the local people as well as for regional and global peace and stability.

During a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Julie Bishop in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum meeting, the PM reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance of respecting Myanmar's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"Việt Nam opposed embargo measures that negatively impact the lives of the Myanmar people and the Myanmar issue must be resolved by the Myanmar people themselves, through agreement, compromise, and the involvement of all relevant parties," he noted.

With its role, reputation, and relations, Việt Nam is ready to exert all efforts to bring peace and stability to Southeast Asia and Myanmar in particular, Chính said, adding that it is prepared to cooperate with the UN towards this goal, including offering a venue for all concerned parties to meet and discuss solutions to the Myanmar issue.

He spoke of the efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Việt Nam in promoting the grouping's central role in hastening and coordinating with all parties involved to seek a peaceful solution for Myanmar.

Agreeing with PM Chính's proposals, Bishop stressed the need to prioritise urging all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint, cease violence, ensure security and safety for civilians, and resume dialogue with the participation of all relevant sides to find a peaceful solution to the Myanmar issue. She affirmed her commitment to closely cooperate with ASEAN and promote dialogue among all parties for a peaceful resolution. — VNA/VNS