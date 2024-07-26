People queue for hours to bid farewell Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
HÀ NỘI — On the second day of the state funeral, people continued to line up from early morning to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội.
|In the rain and in the sunshine, people patiently wait for their turn to honour the much-loved and respected statesman. — VNA/VNS Photo Ngọc Liên
|Traffic police offer assistance, directing vehicles at the Trần Hưng Đạo-Lê Thánh Tông intersection. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
|Youth Union members help the people scan QR codes before entering the National Funeral Hall to pay tribute to Party General Secretary Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
|Everyone wanted to express their gratitude to the Party General Secretary who devoted his life to the nation. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn
|A number of elderly in weak health and needing support still insisted on going to the National Funeral Hall to farewell Party General Secretary Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh