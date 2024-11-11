Bát Tràng ceramic village aims for global recognition

HÀ NỘI — Bát Tràng ceramic village boasts a rich history and stands as one of the premier craft villages of Thăng Long - Hà Nội. Authorities in the capital city recently selected Bát Tràng to join the global Creative Cities Network. This recognition follows a thorough evaluation by the International Jury of the World Crafts Council (WCC), which opens new development opportunities for the residents of Bát Tràng.

Each visit to Bát Tràng Commune in Gia Lâm District evokes profound emotions. With every trip, visitors witness the evolving lives of the locals. The village features clean, paved roads, numerous modern houses and attractively decorated ceramic showrooms that draw in tourists.

Despite facing historical challenges, the ceramic industry in Bát Tràng has persevered. Generations of artisans remain dedicated to the craft passed down by their ancestors, tirelessly producing intricate ceramics infused with the spirit of Bát Tràng.

At the Bát Tràng Ceramic Museum, artisan Hà Thị Vinh, President of the Hà Nội Handicraft and Craft Villages Association, shared: “Bát Tràng has nearly 200 enterprises and about 1,000 households engaged in ceramic production and trade. This industry creates jobs for tens of thousands of workers, both locally and beyond, with an average monthly income of around VNĐ7.5 million. The annual production and trade value exceeds VNĐ2,000 billion, significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of the area. Joining the global network of creative craft cities will enhance our integration and foster innovation in our product designs, bringing Bát Tràng ceramics to international markets.”

Recognised as the quintessential craft village of Hà Nội ceramics, Bát Tràng is home to over 100 artisans and thousands of skilled workers. Their expertise, honed over centuries, enables them to create unique ceramic products, successfully restoring ancient works from the Lý, Trần and Nguyễn Dynasties while developing distinctive glaze formulas. Today, technological advancements have led to constant improvements in design and quality, allowing products like teapots, bowls, plates and vases to meet contemporary consumer preferences. As a result, Bát Tràng ceramics have reached markets across Europe and Asia.

In Bát Tràng Commune, pottery making remains the primary occupation supporting many families, fostering a strong commitment to preserving this craft. The secrets of pottery are traditionally handed down from father to son.

Artisan Trần Đức Tân, Director of Tân Thịnh Ceramic Production and Trading Cooperative, reflected on his journey: “Growing up in a pottery-making family in Bát Tràng, I have always dreamed of creating unique ceramic products that embody the style and branding of Đức Tân ceramics. With over 30 years in the profession, my passion for this craft and our national culture continues to inspire me to innovate with each Bát Tràng ceramic piece.”

This love for ceramics has also been passed down to Tân’s eldest son, Trần Anh Tú (born in 1995), who brings fresh perspectives and creativity to the craft. He is known for 'rejuvenating' Bát Tràng ceramic designs, infusing them with contemporary elements while honoring the traditional values of the village.

Nguyễn Văn Chí, Head of the Hà Nội Rural Development Department under the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that Bát Tràng pottery was included in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2019 due to its exceptional value. The Bát Tràng pottery brand has since established its significance and potential in the global development and integration process, gaining recognition not only across Việt Nam but also in international markets such as Europe, the US, Japan and South Korea.

The recent evaluation by the WCC International Jury will help earn recognition for Bát Tràng pottery village as a member of the global Creative Cities Network. Aziz Murtazaev, President of the WCC Asia-Pacific Region, praised the village's unique cultural, historical, economic and social contributions. The Jury believes that Bát Tràng not only meets all the criteria for a traditional craft village, but also deserves its place in the global Creative Cities Network. VNS

This article was written with coordination from the Hà Nội Rural Development Department.