HCM City strictly manages illegal encroachment on canals, rivers

HCM CITY — There are currently 108 cases of illegal construction over canals and unauthorised landfilling in HCM City, according to the municipal Department of Transport.

Bùi Hoà An, deputy director of the department, said the city is facing strong urbanisation pressure, leading to complicated encroachments on canals and river protection corridors.

The department recorded 25 violation cases in Nhà Bè District, 22 cases in Bình Chánh District, 18 cases in Thủ Đức city, 12 cases in District 12, eight cases in Cần Giờ District, eight cases in Củ Chi District, seven cases in District 7, four cases in Bình Thạnh District, and four cases in Hóc Môn District.

A number of solutions to strengthen the management and use of rivers, canals and river protection corridors are being implemented to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, An said.

He said the department has suggested the people's committees of Thủ Đức City and districts should intensify inspections and strictly handle cases of unauthorised or illegal construction and other violations alongside canals and rivers protection corridors, and direct wards, communes, towns, and related units to actively encourage residents and businesses to voluntarily remove the illegal constructions.

It has proposed that the city’s Department of Construction direct its construction inspection force to strengthen inspections and collaborate with the people's committees of districts to handle violations.

It also assigned its inspectors to collaborate with the city’s Centre for Waterway Management, the Department of Construction, and the people's committees of relevant districts to inspect and handle violations.

The relevant units must coordinate to implement measures to promptly prevent and protect the safety corridors along riverbanks and canals; prevent soil erosion; ensure the safety of people's lives, property and waterway traffic; and raise awareness among the public and businesses about complying with the law to protect water resources and inland waterway infrastructure. — VNS