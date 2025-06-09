MoIT proposes simplifying administrative procedures in multi-level sales

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed simplifying 11 administrative procedures in the field of multi-level sales.

The amendment, aimed at reducing unnecessary steps for businesses and cutting compliance costs, is part of a new draft decree on managing multi-level marketing activities that the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is currently seeking feedback on.

It also focuses on amending and supplementing a series of regulations to improve transparency, professionalism and compliance with the law for enterprises operating in this field.

Specifically, procedures related to the issuance, renewal, amendment, reissuance or termination of multi-level marketing registration certificates are proposed to be streamlined and processed more quickly. Other procedures such as activity notifications, training programme approvals, deposit withdrawals, and registration or changes of operations in local areas are also suggested to be simplified.

The draft decree also proposes to completely remove two procedures – the notification of changes to the list of multi-level marketing products and the legal knowledge certification test for multi-level marketing.

The new decree is designed to both tighten management and help businesses, thereby establishing a more competitive and practical business environment.

The country currently has 16 licensed multi-level marketing enterprises in operation, a sharp decline from the peak in 2016 when nearly 70 companies were active. — BIZHUB/VNS