MoIT hosts meeting to review trade promotion activities

HÀ NỘI — Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on March 4 organised a conference to evaluate and discuss trade promotion activities conducted in February through Vietnamese trade offices abroad.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng and was attended by representatives from industry associations, localities, enterprises, and the overseas Vietnamese trade offices.

The conference featured two main discussion sessions. The first session focused on the dissemination of new legal documents related to the industry and trade sector. The second addressed changes in trade policies of major countries and provided recommendations for Vietnamese enterprises seeking to navigate these evolving dynamics.

This monthly conference, which has been organised by the MoIT over the past two years, has garnered positive feedback from Vietnamese trade offices abroad, as well as localities, commodity associations and import-export enterprises.

It has become a vital platform for fostering collaboration and communication between domestic enterprises, local governments, and the overseas Vietnamese trade office system.

The conference has become an important forum for localities, industry associations and domestic enterprises to connect and exchange with the Vietnamese trade offices abroad, contributing positively to the development of import-export markets. — BIZHUB.VN/VNS