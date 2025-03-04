Politics & Law
Economy

MoIT hosts meeting to review trade promotion activities

March 04, 2025 - 18:35
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on March 4 organised a conference to evaluate and discuss trade promotion activities conducted in February through Vietnamese trade offices abroad.
MoIT on March 4 organised a conference to meet Vietnamese trade offices abroad. —Photo vinanet.vn

HÀ NỘI — Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on March 4 organised a conference to evaluate and discuss trade promotion activities conducted in February through Vietnamese trade offices abroad.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng and was attended by representatives from industry associations, localities, enterprises, and the overseas Vietnamese trade offices.

The conference featured two main discussion sessions. The first session focused on the dissemination of new legal documents related to the industry and trade sector. The second addressed changes in trade policies of major countries and provided recommendations for Vietnamese enterprises seeking to navigate these evolving dynamics.

This monthly conference, which has been organised by the MoIT over the past two years, has garnered positive feedback from Vietnamese trade offices abroad, as well as localities, commodity associations and import-export enterprises.

It has become a vital platform for fostering collaboration and communication between domestic enterprises, local governments, and the overseas Vietnamese trade office system.

The conference has become an important forum for localities, industry associations and domestic enterprises to connect and exchange with the Vietnamese trade offices abroad, contributing positively to the development of import-export markets. — BIZHUB.VN/VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Việt Nam accelerates trade promotion to the UK

To support businesses in promoting trade and effectively exploiting the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), the Việt Nam Trade Office in the UK has been building networks with the British business community and Vietnamese businesses in the UK so that it could introduce partners for Vietnamese businesses.

see also

More on this story

Economy

FDI fuels Việt Nam’s momentum to reach double-digit economic growth

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Việt Nam secured US$38.23 billion in FDI last year, positioning itself among the top 15 developing countries for FDI inflows. Notably, the disbursement of FDI capital hit a record high of $25.35 billion, up 9.4 per cent from the previous year. The influx has contributed significantly to Việt Nam's position as a regional leader in economic growth.

