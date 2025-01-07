Thái Nguyên launches goods booth on e-commerce platform

HÀ NỘI — On January 7, Thái Nguyên Province opened a booth selling provincial products on Shopee, a popular e-commerce platform in Việt Nam.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Thái Nguyên and Shopee Vietnam Co Ltd to develop this booth on Shopee and promote e-commerce activities in the province.

Thái Nguyên is the first province in Việt Nam to open this booth on the e-commerce platform with the goal of becoming a leading province in e-commerce development.

Thái Nguyên's product booth on Shopee at: https://shopee.vn/m/thainguyen will meet the need for online buying and selling of this province's products.

Thái Nguyên aims to become a province with breakthrough strengths in e-commerce because Thái Nguyên has an ecosystem of many products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.

Thái Nguyên aims to have 100 per cent of enterprises and business households in the province joining the online goods selling platform by June 30, 2025.

The cooperation programme between Thái Nguyên and Shopee also is an important factor in the province’s strategy of sustainable development and integration, contributing to building a strong e-commerce ecosystem connecting Thái Nguyên with potential markets. — VNS