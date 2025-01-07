Vietnam SuperPort and strategic partners to strengthen regional connectivity

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam SuperPort on Tuesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Transport Development and Strategy Institute under the Ministry of Transport of Việt Nam and China Railway 16th Bureau Group Vietnam Co. Ltd. (part of China Railway Construction Corporation) on cooperation to develop rail logistics infrastructure.

The collaboration agreement marks a pivotal moment in Việt Nam's efforts to advance its logistics industry and strengthen trade relations with other countries in the region. It signifies a major milestone in creating opportunities for growth in Việt Nam's transportation, logistics and trade sectors, while also promoting international cooperation and contributing to sustainable economic development.

By leveraging the expertise of these key players, the project aims to position Việt Nam as a crucial hub in regional and global supply chains, ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth and international competitiveness. The deal also represents a significant leap forward in Việt Nam's logistics and transportation capabilities.

The MoU outlines the implementation of a national railway network development strategy to optimise the efficient transportation of goods to and from Vietnam SuperPort. This partnership will look into developing new railway lines and terminals connecting to the port, with the aim of boosting logistics capacity and positioning Vietnam SuperPort as a key transhipment hub along the Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng - Quảng Ninh railway line. The initiative is expected to facilitate cost-effective movement of goods both within Việt Nam and across its borders.

The MoU between Vietnam SuperPort and China Railway 16th Bureau Group Vietnam Co. Ltd focuses on collaboration in the construction of a rail cargo terminal at Vietnam SuperPort and the development of a railway line connecting to Việt Nam's national railway network. The partnership aims to support cross-border logistics and the SuperPort’s multimodal approach accelerating connectivity between Việt Nam, China and the ASEAN region. Vietnam SuperPort will offer integrated logistics solutions, including cargo handling, warehouse management and multimodal transportation, which will enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of rail services.

Dr Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort, emphasised the significance of these partnerships in realising the vision of a multi-modal logistics port. The project spans 83 hectares and will integrate road, air, sea and rail transport.

"Developing the logistics industry in connection with transportation infrastructure, especially new rail master plans, will enhance national logistics capability and strengthen Việt Nam's integration into the global supply chain,” Dr Yap said.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Hiền, Deputy Director of the Transport Development and Strategy Institute, said: “Vietnam SuperPort is a major logistics infrastructure developer with a strategic vision, driving supply chain connectivity in the region while aligning with the goal of sustainable development. It is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040. This goal is fully in line with the Ministry of Transport's roadmap for the development of a green, sustainable transportation system."

"The strategic importance of this partnership will aid in promoting effective infrastructure development, supporting the growth objectives of the logistics industry and enhancing trade relations between Việt Nam and regional countries,” she added. — VNS