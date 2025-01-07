Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Sacombank, Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company partner to provide funding

January 07, 2025 - 16:32
Under the agreement, Sacombank and HFIC will jointly provide funding to key sectors such as technology, healthcare, education and training, culture, and sports and for carrying out digital transformation.
Huỳnh Thiên Phú, director of Sacombank’s Corporate Development Centre, and representatives of other banks sign a co-operation agreement with HFIC in HCM City on January 6. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank

HCM CITY — Sacombank and the Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company have signed a deal for credit programmes to drive socio-economic development in the southern city.

It is aimed at implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on trialling mechanisms and policies for the development of the city, and Resolution No. 09/2023/NQ-HĐND of the municipal People's Council on providing loans to priority sectors that contribute to socio-economic growth.

Under the agreement, Sacombank and HFIC will jointly provide funding to key sectors such as technology, healthcare, education and training, culture, and sports and for carrying out digital transformation. They will also collaborate for researching and implementing plans to assist businesses in accessing preferential policies, and for mobilising resources and developing critical infrastructure.

The partnership marks a milestone in their relationship and maximises their strengths, driving growth, enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to the sustainable development of the city.

Sacombank is committed to providing HFIC and businesses participating in projects with modern, convenient financial solutions to support their operations.

With a mission of fostering development, Sacombank strives to deliver exceptional value to its customers and the community.

It has collaborated with the HCM City Public Transport Management Centre to offer open-loop payment solutions for the city's buses and river buses, and for electric buggies that are expected to launch in early 2025, to offer users of public transport a convenient way to pay for the services while significantly contributing to the city's digital transformation efforts.

The HFIC also signed agreements for the same purpose with other banks in HCM City on January 6. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Sacombank profit tops $213 million in H1

Saigon Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) reported profit before tax of VNĐ5.34 (US$213 million) for the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of over 12 per cent and equivalent to 50.4 per cent of the full-year target.

see also

More on this story

Economy

LNG power projects face multiple hurdles

LNG power projects in Việt Nam are currently grappling with many obstacles, ranging from bureaucratic delays to issues with power purchase agreements (PPAs), leading to significant slowdowns.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom