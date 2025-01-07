Sacombank, Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company partner to provide funding

HCM CITY — Sacombank and the Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company have signed a deal for credit programmes to drive socio-economic development in the southern city.

It is aimed at implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on trialling mechanisms and policies for the development of the city, and Resolution No. 09/2023/NQ-HĐND of the municipal People's Council on providing loans to priority sectors that contribute to socio-economic growth.

Under the agreement, Sacombank and HFIC will jointly provide funding to key sectors such as technology, healthcare, education and training, culture, and sports and for carrying out digital transformation. They will also collaborate for researching and implementing plans to assist businesses in accessing preferential policies, and for mobilising resources and developing critical infrastructure.

The partnership marks a milestone in their relationship and maximises their strengths, driving growth, enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to the sustainable development of the city.

Sacombank is committed to providing HFIC and businesses participating in projects with modern, convenient financial solutions to support their operations.

With a mission of fostering development, Sacombank strives to deliver exceptional value to its customers and the community.

It has collaborated with the HCM City Public Transport Management Centre to offer open-loop payment solutions for the city's buses and river buses, and for electric buggies that are expected to launch in early 2025, to offer users of public transport a convenient way to pay for the services while significantly contributing to the city's digital transformation efforts.

The HFIC also signed agreements for the same purpose with other banks in HCM City on January 6. — VNS