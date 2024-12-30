Top brands in Việt Nam in 2024 revealled

HCM CITY — Shopee, Samsung, and Vietnam Airlines continued to secure the top three positions in the Decision Lab Best Brand 2024 Rankings.

Shopee dethroned Samsung, which held the number one spot for three consecutive years, marking a turning point in Việt Nam's e-commerce landscape. Among others were Panasonic; Honda (motorcycle); Hao Hao; MoMo; Vietcombank, The gioi di dong and Kinh Do.

Released by Decision Lab, YouGov's exclusive partner in Việt Nam, the rankings reveal the top brands in terms of overall brand health and the most improved brands over the past year.

Using YouGov BrandIndex's proprietary Index Score, the rankings evaluate brand health through key indicators, including impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommendation and reputation.

This year's edition is based on an extensive survey of 74,688 consumer responses, making it the most comprehensive brand health study in Việt Nam.

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, said: "This year’s rankings highlight the significant impact e-commerce and retail brands are having on consumer experiences.

"The impressive rise of Shopee and TikTok shows how these brands are seamlessly blending innovation and convenience to connect with consumers.

"The integration of entertainment and shopping on e-commerce platforms is completely reshaping the online shopping experience in Việt Nam.” — VNS