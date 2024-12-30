Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Top brands in Việt Nam in 2024 revealled

December 30, 2024 - 08:07
Shopee dethroned Samsung, which held the number one spot for three consecutive years, marking a turning point in Việt Nam's e-commerce landscape. 

 

A chart shows the Decision Lab Best Brand 2024 Rankings. —Photo courtesy of Decision Lab

HCM CITY — Shopee, Samsung, and Vietnam Airlines continued to secure the top three positions in the Decision Lab Best Brand 2024 Rankings. 

Shopee dethroned Samsung, which held the number one spot for three consecutive years, marking a turning point in Việt Nam's e-commerce landscape.  Among others were Panasonic; Honda (motorcycle); Hao Hao; MoMo; Vietcombank, The gioi di dong and Kinh Do.

Released by Decision Lab, YouGov's exclusive partner in Việt Nam, the rankings reveal the top brands in terms of overall brand health and the most improved brands over the past year.

Using YouGov BrandIndex's proprietary Index Score, the rankings evaluate brand health through key indicators, including impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommendation and reputation.

This year's edition is based on an extensive survey of 74,688 consumer responses, making it the most comprehensive brand health study in Việt Nam.

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, said: "This year’s rankings highlight the significant impact e-commerce and retail brands are having on consumer experiences.

"The impressive rise of Shopee and TikTok shows how these brands are seamlessly blending innovation and convenience to connect with consumers.

"The integration of entertainment and shopping on e-commerce platforms is completely reshaping the online shopping experience in Việt Nam.” — VNS

Top brands Decision Lab Vietnam 2024

see also

More on this story

Economy

The power of local products in numbers

Việt Nam's One Commune One Product (OCOP) items have carved out a strong reputation both domestically and internationally. Leveraging opportunities provided by Free Trade Agreements, many businesses have brought their unique and high-quality products to the global market.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom