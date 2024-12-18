Vietnamese tourists prefer domestic travel

HCM CITY — Domestic travel remains a key driver of tourism recovery in Việt Nam. A significant 49 per cent of travellers prefer exploring domestic destinations, while 31 per cent prefer to travel abroad.

This information was released by Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, in partnership with YouGov, in its latest study: 'Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travellers'.

Drawing on insights from nearly 12,000 respondents across nine countries, including more than 1,000 respondents from Việt Nam, the study sheds light on evolving travel habits and preferences that are shaping the Asia-Pacific (APAC) tourism landscape and provides insights to anticipate trends and create meaningful traveller experiences for 2025 and beyond.

“APAC is bursting with opportunities, but its diversity demands creativity and nuance. Understanding the unique needs of this diverse market is critical for travel providers seeking to thrive in this dynamic travel landscape. Success lies in weaving these insights into innovative strategies - bringing travellers closer to the experiences they seek,” said Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka.

In Việt Nam, the study revealed that Vietnamese travellers show a preference for relaxation and rejuvenation travel, closely aligning with the APAC average of 26 per cent. For example, travellers in Việt Nam displayed a strong preference for beaches, with a selection rate of 59 per cent, higher than the 56 per cent rate for APAC, reflecting distinct priorities and motivations that shape their travel decisions.

Price sensitivity is a key factor for many tourists across APAC, with nearly half of travellers in markets like Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia prioritising cost above all other considerations when booking accommodations.

In Việt Nam, however, only 37 per cent of travellers share this focus. Tourists from Việt Nam, along with those from South Korea and India, also value price but tend to consider other factors like room comfort and amenities when making their decisions.

When it comes to digital tools for travel planning, 35 per cent of Vietnamese tourists surveyed reported using travel platforms, reflecting their growing trust in platforms like Traveloka, which simplifies the booking process and provides flexible options.

Cash remains the most popular payment method among Vietnamese tourists for trips, with more than half (58 per cent) using cash. Credit/debit cards (53 per cent) and payment apps like VNPAY and Momo (48 per cent) are the next most common choices.

When asked what factors would encourage them to visit a destination not typically on their list, more than half (53 per cent) of Vietnamese tourists cited social media as a key source for discovering new travel information. Additionally, 40 per cent of Vietnamese respondents mentioned that recommendations from family and friends also played a significant role in their decision-making process.

Finally, sustainability is increasingly shaping choices, with 89 per cent of Vietnamese travellers factoring it into their decisions. This exceeds the regional average of 80 per cent, opening clear opportunities for tourism providers in Việt Nam to gain traction in the market by offering environmentally friendly tourism experiences. — VNS