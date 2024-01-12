Vietjet opens Hà Nội-Điện Biên route

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has opened a direct route between Hà Nội and Điện Biên, shortening travel time between the two localities and expanding trade and tourism opportunities between the Northwest region and the capital city.

The new route will start on March 1, 2024, with three return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flights depart from Hà Nội at 9.30am and arrive in Điện Biên at 10.25am. The return flights leave Điện Biên at 11am and land in Hà Nội at 11.50am.

Tickets are now on sale at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, official booking offices and agents.

The carrier added that together with the HCM City-Điện Biên route, its Hà Nội-Điện Biên route will contribute to bringing tourists from all regions to Điện Biên - a place with a “glorious history that shook the world”.

Welcoming the new route, Vietjet offers a special promotional party of zero đồng tickets for all domestic flights during the golden hours from noon to 2pm everyday.

