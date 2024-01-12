Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Vietjet opens Hà Nội-Điện Biên route

January 12, 2024 - 11:33
Tickets are now on sale at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, official booking offices and agents.
A Vietjet plane. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has opened a direct route between Hà Nội and Điện Biên, shortening travel time between the two localities and expanding trade and tourism opportunities between the Northwest region and the capital city.

The new route will start on March 1, 2024, with three return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flights depart from Hà Nội at 9.30am and arrive in Điện Biên at 10.25am. The return flights leave Điện Biên at 11am and land in Hà Nội at 11.50am.

Tickets are now on sale at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, official booking offices and agents.

The carrier added that together with the HCM City-Điện Biên route, its Hà Nội-Điện Biên route will contribute to bringing tourists from all regions to Điện Biên - a place with a “glorious history that shook the world”.

Welcoming the new route, Vietjet offers a special promotional party of zero đồng tickets for all domestic flights during the golden hours from noon to 2pm everyday.

In addition, Vietjet provides free Sky Care travel insurance for passengers flying with peace of mind throughout the journey. When registering as a SkyJoy member, passengers can accumulate points to redeem gifts from Vietjet and over 250 popular brands. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Banking digitalisation sees rapid growth: SBV

SBV's deputy governor Phạm Tiến Dũng said as the number of customers and transactions increases, the rising complexity poses many challenges for managing and ensuring security in the payment industry.

E-paper

Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Hanoi today
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom