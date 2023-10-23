Remote areas going cashless in Việt Nam

While QR codes are a common sight in shops in Việt Nam's big cities, rural areas are starting to see the benefits of going cashless, with digital payment options offering more speed and convenience, even for the daily grocery shop.
New-generation free trade agreements like the UK-Việt Nam FTA have been positive for Tiền Giang Province’s exports and foreign investments and helped create jobs, according to its Department of Industry and Trade.
Vietnamese coffee export could reach a record level this year thank to domestic and world prices climbing to the highest level in the past 15 years on scarce supply, low coffee reserve and strong increase in the world demand for Robusta.
The Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHIZA) said the project, which will be built on 11.35ha, will be a magnet for global electronics and semiconductor investment moves in central Việt Nam.