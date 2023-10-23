Society
Home Economy

Remote areas going cashless in Việt Nam

October 23, 2023 - 17:26
While QR codes are a common sight in shops in Việt Nam's big cities, rural areas are starting to see the benefits of going cashless, with digital payment options offering more speed and convenience, even for the daily grocery shop.

Economy

Foxlink to invest $135 million in Đà Nẵng

The Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHIZA) said the project, which will be built on 11.35ha, will be a magnet for global electronics and semiconductor investment moves in central Việt Nam.

