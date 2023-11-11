Warburg Pincus Celebrates 10 Years of Investing in Viet Nam

- US Ambassador to Viet Nam and Deputy Minister of Ministry of Planning and Investment of Viet Nam speak to commemorate the event

- The celebration marks a successful decade of investment, growth, and partnership in Viet Nam

- A substantial donation was announced to be made to support literacy programmes for primary school children, especially ethnic minorities, in Viet Nam

Hanoi, November 9, 2023 – Warburg Pincus, the oldest private equity firm and a leading global growth investor, celebrates its 10th anniversary of investing in Việt Nam. A celebration event was hosted in Ha Noi with the attendance of Mr. Marc E. Knapper, US Ambassador to Viet Nam, and Mr. Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment of Viet Nam, along with senior leaders of the government agencies and business partners who have been pivotal in Warburg Pincus' decade-long journey in Viet Nam.

On this special occasion, Warburg Pincus also announced a substantial donation of VND3.6 billion (US$150,000) to Room to Read, an international non-governmental organisation (“NGO”) dedicated to improving education for children in Viet Nam. This donation aims to support Room to Read’s Literacy Program for primary school children, especially ethnic minorities, across Viet Nam.

Warburg Pincus is the oldest private equity firm and a leading global growth investor with more than US$113 billion invested in over 1,000 companies across more than 40 countries around the world. Viet Nam is one of Warburg Pincus’ top five investment destinations globally and currently the third largest investment destination in Asia. Since 2013, Warburg Pincus has been at the forefront of investing in Viet Nam, playing a significant role in the country's economic growth and development. The company has invested nearly US$2 billion in businesses in Viet Nam, making it the largest and most active global private equity investor in the country.

As a trusted partner of choice, Warburg Pincus has supported and partnered with best-in-class entrepreneurs across various sectors to drive innovation and sustainable development. Its equity investments range from real estate to financial services and technology, including BW Industrial, a leading logistics and industrial real estate platform in Viet Nam; Vincom Retail, a leading retail real estate platform in Viet Nam; MoMo, a leading digital financial services platform in Viet Nam; Techcombank, a leading retail banking franchise in Viet Nam; Lodgis, a leading hospitality platform and developer in Southeast Asia, and others. These industry leaders have collectively created more than 40,000 jobs across Viet Nam, contributing to Viet Nam's economic growth and development. Additionally, the firm has completed two of the largest IPOs in Viet Nam – Vincom Retail and Techcombank.

Chip Kaye, CEO of Warburg Pincus, in his opening remarks at the anniversary event, said: "Over the past decade, we have had the privilege of being part of Viet Nam's incredible growth journey. We have witnessed firsthand the remarkable progress that Viet Nam has achieved under the leadership of its government, and we are proud to have played an important role in supporting the country's economic development and transformation. Leveraging our global network, expertise, and capital, we have been able to support and build many industry leaders across multiple high-growth areas, contributing to Viet Nam’s economic success. We are a strong believer in Viet Nam’s future growth prospects and will remain steadfast in our commitment to the market in the decade ahead.”

Jeffrey Perlman, President of Warburg Pincus, announced the firm’s donation of VND3.6 billion (US$150,000) to Room to Read, an international NGO that has been dedicated to improving the lives of children through quality education and literacy programs in Viet Nam for over 20 years.

“We would like to take this opportunity to share our deep appreciation for all of our partners and friends in Viet Nam, whose passion and constant pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in getting us here today. Business success aside, we are immensely proud of the lasting value that we’ve created for our partners and the local community. Giving back to the community is deeply rooted in the firm’s DNA and we strongly believe that education is the key to unlocking the potential of individuals and improving their social and economic well-being. With this belief, we are truly excited about our new partnership with Room to Read to help improve literacy among children and ethnic minorities across Viet Nam,” said Jeffrey Perlman.

