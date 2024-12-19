Procuracy sector asked to make stronger, more comprehensive renovation

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has asked the people's procuracy sector to make stronger and more comprehensive renovation and mobilise all resources to complete all tasks.

Addressing a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday to launch the procuracy sector's tasks for 2025, the top legislator commended the sector for its achievements and important contributions in 2024.

In 2024, a total of 100,394 new criminal cases were prosecuted, an increase of 2.1 per cent compared to the previous year. Among these, 1,038 corruption and position abuse-related cases were prosecuted, representing a 9.6 per cent rise. Several major and complicated corruption cases involving ministries, sectors, and localities were investigated and prosecuted.

Cases involving national security breaches saw a substantial increase, with 37 cases prosecuted, a rise of 105.6 per cent. Emerging crimes were noted in the fields of energy security, environment, finance, and cybersecurity. Additionally, 29,285 drug-related cases were prosecuted, an increase of 8.3 per cent, including serious cases involving large-scale drug trafficking and sophisticated new smuggling methods.

However, NA Chairman Mẫn asked the sector to define its shortcomings, analyse reasons behind them and give effective solutions.

Noting that 2025 will see many important events of the country, including the 14th National Party Congress, in the context of many challenges from inside and outside the country, he asked the sector to exert more efforts to complete major tasks, including effectively implementing all directions and resolutions of the Party and laws of the State, especially the judicial field, innovating management practices, enhancing accountability of leaders, proposing measures to bolster the sector’s capabilities, and conducting early crime prevention, particularly in combating corruption, economic crimes, and abuse of power.

The sector should focus on performing its functions and duties in criminal prosecution, controlling judicial activities, strengthening supervision over the implementation of judgments, and enhancing the capacity of investigation agencies.

Particularly, the top legislator requested the sector to continue to drastically implement the restructuring and streamlining of its organisational apparatus without disruption of operations.

The NA Chairman also urged compliance with the NA's law and ordinance building programme, and completion of the drafting of the Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, which is scheduled for submission to the NA in May 2025. He highlighted the recently passed Law on Justice for Minors, which introduces progressive and humanitarian provisions aimed at rehabilitating young offenders, and asked the sector to make best preparations for its implementation.

Furthermore, he requested the sector to accelerate digital transformation, develop expertise in electronic data and high-tech crime, and strengthen international cooperation in combating transnational and cybercrime. — VNS