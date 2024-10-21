Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Critical issues under review at AIPA-45 committee sessions

October 21, 2024 - 21:40
The Vietnamese National Assembly delegation actively contributed to the refinement of the draft resolutions.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn addresses the first plenary session. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

VIENTIANE – Various committee sessions took place in Vientiane, Laos on Sunday, focusing on politics, socio-economic affairs, and the role of young parliamentarians, as part of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45).

The Vietnamese National Assembly delegation actively contributed to the refinement of the draft resolutions. Their input focused on clarifying the necessity of the proposals, enhancing feasibility and coherence, and ensuring alignment with the commitments and common goals of ASEAN. This clearly demonstrated Việt Nam's role and responsibility in promoting regional parliamentary cooperation for a united, strong, and prosperous ASEAN community, earning high appreciation from member countries.

A resolution proposed by Laos and co-sponsored by Việt Nam saw the Vietnamese delegation engage in in-depth discussions, showcasing their support for the Lao legislature in refining this initiative and further strengthening the friendly cooperative relationship between the two countries.

The resolutions passed during the sessions aimed to enhance the role of parliaments in promoting connectivity and comprehensive growth within ASEAN, aligning with the AIPA-45’s theme. – VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

World

Public-private partnerships – key to driving ASEAN’s digital economy

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are expected to play a crucial role in promoting digital economy in ASEAN member countries through strengthening the application of high technology and creating an innovative and favourable environment for businesses’ development, according to CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Anuar Fariz Fadzil.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom