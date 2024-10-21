Critical issues under review at AIPA-45 committee sessions

VIENTIANE – Various committee sessions took place in Vientiane, Laos on Sunday, focusing on politics, socio-economic affairs, and the role of young parliamentarians, as part of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45).

The Vietnamese National Assembly delegation actively contributed to the refinement of the draft resolutions. Their input focused on clarifying the necessity of the proposals, enhancing feasibility and coherence, and ensuring alignment with the commitments and common goals of ASEAN. This clearly demonstrated Việt Nam's role and responsibility in promoting regional parliamentary cooperation for a united, strong, and prosperous ASEAN community, earning high appreciation from member countries.

A resolution proposed by Laos and co-sponsored by Việt Nam saw the Vietnamese delegation engage in in-depth discussions, showcasing their support for the Lao legislature in refining this initiative and further strengthening the friendly cooperative relationship between the two countries.

The resolutions passed during the sessions aimed to enhance the role of parliaments in promoting connectivity and comprehensive growth within ASEAN, aligning with the AIPA-45’s theme. – VNS