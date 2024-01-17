Victory Cup honours Thúy, Huy as the Best of Việt Nam in 2023

HÀ NỘI — The Victory Cup, Việt Nam's Oscar award for sports, granted Trần Thị Thanh Thúy a hat trick of awards, while Phạm Quang Huy won his first trophy, on Tuesday in Hà Nội.

The annual award honours national sportspeople with remarkable contributions to Việt Nam's performance over the year.

In its seventh edition, the election council, which included sport experts and experienced journalists, and supporters, voted for the best competitors since November 2023.

Volleyballer Thúy was voted the best female athlete of the year, edging past runner Nguyễn Thị Oanh and badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh, who made up the top three.

The outside hitter is the captain of the national team and her Bình Điền Long An Club. Currently she is playing for PFU Blue Cats in the Japanese V.League tournament.

Under her leadership, the team put in an incredible 2023 when they won the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship and the AVC Cup. They took silver of the 32nd SEA Games and finished fourth at the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship and the Asian Games.

Their success helped the squad become the Team of the Year, leaving behind the national football and sepak takraw teams.

Earlier, Thúy, who could not attend the event because she was in Japan, was voted the best favourite player, the title selected totally by supporters.

On the men's side, marksman Huy dominated the vote with his and Việt Nam's first gold medal from the Asian Games in 40 years of history. He also secured one bronze at the Hangzhou event.

"I was sitting watching senior athletes lifting the trophies in the previous years. I really admired them and wished to be like them, standing on the stage with the Victory Cup. And I am now," said Huy after receiving the award.

"It is really a big honour for me and I am proud winning this cup. Thank you for supporting and voting for me. It will lift me and push me to perform better in the future."

In the other categories, Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt of volleyball was voted the Best Coach of the Year while Park Chung Gun of shooting was the Best Foreign Coach of the Year.

Park guided his athletes to win the Asian Games' gold and bronze, Asian championship's gold and two bronzes, and two Olympic spots.

Teammates of the Year title went to the sepak takraw women who won titles from regional to world championship in 2023.

Sepak takraw striker Trần Thị Ngọc Yến, 19, was the Best Young Player of the Year. The video of the national women's football team singing the national anthem was the Best Image of the Year.

Powerlifter Lê Văn Công was the Best Athlete with Disability of the Year. He bagged one world gold, one Asian Games bronze and two Para Games golds in 2023.

"It is my third time winning this trophy. It is the recognition of people for my achievement through the year," said Công.

"I promise to practise harder to perform better in 2024. I will try to be the first Vietnamese athlete winning medals in three Olympic medals in a row. I will put my injury behind me to bring victory for Việt Nam."

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Lê Bửu, former director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV). The 90-year-old could not attend the ceremony because he was living in HCM City and not strong enough to fly to Hà Nội.

The Victory Cup, with a total of VNĐ750 million (US$30,700) delivered to winners, was jointly organised by SAV, Vietcontent Sports and VTVcab. VNS