National Fine Arts Museum launches new e-ticket system

HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts has launched its new electronic ticket system, making it the first among those in Việt Nam to deploy e-ticket.

The system is the result of a cooperation project between the museum and the Tourism Information Centre under the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), aiming to improve service quality and bring practical convenience for visitors, tour operators and travel firms.

With the e-ticket system, visitors will not be required to go to the counter, but can instead purchase tickets online through the national tourism application "Vietnam Tourism - Vietnam Travel" on their smart devices.

The tickets are integrated for use in other places, and a single ticket can be used for all members of a group tour.

The Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts (VNMFA) has recently implemented smart technologies in support of visitors, from applying multimedia interpretation applications such as iMuseum VFA and 3D Tour, to introducing the online art exhibition space to provide visitors with more interesting experiences.

Speaking at a launch ceremony on Monday, Nguyễn Anh Minh, Director of the VNMFA said the museum had proactively and actively promoted digital transformation, creating convenience for visitors and bringing practical effects in preserving and promoting the fine art heritage of the country.

Minh said the application of the electronic ticket system not only helps improve service quality, brings practical convenience to visitors, and makes it more convenient for tour guides and travel businesses but also was an opportunity to promote the museum to domestic and international visitors, demonstrating its continuous efforts in the process of digital transformation and administrative reform.

Earlier, the Tourism Information Centre also supported the deployment of the electronic ticket system at Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature), the Hồ Chí Minh Monument at the Presidential Palace, and Quan Thánh Temple in Hà Nội.

When coming to the relic site, visitors just scan the QR code to go through the ticket gate. The system also helps visitors book tickets in advance, buy tickets for large groups of tourists, easily look up ticket purchase history, invoices and store tickets with flexible forms to avoid losing them.

This system creates more convenience for tourists, especially those from far away and foreign tourists.

Visitors will also experience cashless payment transactions for goods and services through the use of Smart Travel Cards. This is a product for the smart tourism ecosystem, integrating many features such as internet banking, electronic payments, looking up tourist information or receiving incentives and accumulating points when shopping.

Smart travel cards are also linked and integrated with the "Vietnam Safe Travel" application from the VNAT. VNS