Ministry proposes 20–50% cut in agricultural and environmental fees

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Finance seeking reductions in a range of fees and charges, for things such as licences and quarantining livestock, for the latter half of 2025.

The proposal is intended to support production and business activities within farming and encourage the use of online public services.

The proposed fee reductions span several critical sectors, including plant cultivation, forestry, veterinary services and water resource management.

In the area of cultivation and forestry, the ministry recommends reducing maintenance fees for Plant Variety Protection Certificates. Specifically, fees would be reduced by 20 per cent for the first nine years of validity and by 30 per cent from the tenth year until the certificate expires. These fees are currently regulated under the Ministry of Finance's Circular No 207/2016/TT-BTC.

For the veterinary sector, the ministry suggests a 50 per cent cut in animal quarantine fees, with particular emphasis on poultry clinical testing services, against the charges at the Circular No 101/2020/TT-BTC.

Additionally, the ministry seeks to reduce by 50 per cent the fees for issuing quarantine certificates for terrestrial animals and animal products, as well as aquatic products that are imported, transited, temporarily imported for re-export, or transferred through bonded warehouses or border gates.

In efforts to encourage sustainable resource use, the ministry also proposes a 20 per cent reduction in appraisal fees for projects and reports related to the exploitation and use of water resources managed by central agencies. These fees are governed by the Circular No 01/2022/TT-BTC.

The ministry has also recommended halving the fee for issuing veterinary practice certificates, aiming to reduce significantly costs of businesses and individuals and the financial barrier to accessing essential administrative procedures.

At present, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for managing and collecting five types of fees and 38 types of charges. — VNS